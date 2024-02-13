Why we're more exhausted than ever

Ppeople are tired. Like, I'm really tired. As can be seen from recent trends such as stop quietly, coffee badge, minimum mondayand above all, great resignationPeople are feeling the strain on more than just their work schedules, as more than 47 million Americans voluntarily resigned from their jobs. They feel it in their souls. We are now in the era of. “Great fatigue” Author and computer science professor Cal Newport says we're in a time where people are reshaping their relationship with work to reduce a pervasive sense of exhaustion.

Most people won't be surprised to hear about the “Great Depletion.” We know we are tired, and it shows in our daily choices. Ordering dinner because you don't have the energy to make it, or trying to find a way to work from home so you don't have to add extra work. Commutes take two hours, social outings are rare because it's impossible to accommodate busy adult schedules, hobbies are completely de-prioritized, the list goes on and on. People are so exhausted that they no longer engage in activities that used to be commonplace and low-stress, such as exercising or going to the grocery store. Factor in recovery from a pandemic, inflation, and global stressors, and you have a recipe for complete physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion.

So why are fatigue levels increasing? I speak with burnout experts at work, and I've heard countless unique reasons for exhaustion. Although commonly overlooked, the three factors that I believe are the biggest contributors are unsustainable lifestyles, exposure to uncontrolled stress, and financial insecurity. These are aspects of our lives that we have managed to normalize. However, this normalization has led us to ignore their impact on our physical and mental health.

unsustainable lifestyle

What is the opposite of feeling tired? Feeling energized. But what exactly energizes us?

new york times– Best-selling author and researcher Dan Buettner has spent his career studying “Blue Zones,” areas of the world where people live longer and healthier than anywhere else. In his book, he explains that people living in blue zones have something in common. It's that they live a lifestyle that puts human needs first. need Because humans are the priority. That means eating whole foods, having a rich social life, moving your body regularly, and working with purpose rather than maximizing productivity.

This is in stark contrast to most people's reality. Outside of these “blue zones,” most people eat processed foods, strategically plan their social and physical activities, and treat work as if it comes first. Unfortunately, prioritizing elements that are in the blue zone requires time, energy, and money, which the average (tired) person does not have. An objective look at how most people live their daily lives does not paint a picture of human needs being met. It depicts enduring our demands. We have not built a society that puts human needs first.we built A society that puts business needs firstit's starting to show up.

stress that you can't control

Dealing with stress that is within your control (such as working on a big project, juggling a demanding job and raising children, or doing something scary) can reduce stress and build confidence. Stresses beyond our control (urban violence, climate disaster, tragedies around the world, inflation, etc.), we feel helpless. While it is important that we are not ignorant about what is going on in the world, it is also a burden to accept so many stressors without any possibility of resolution.

It's not revolutionary that stress causes exhaustion, but we lose hope when we are exposed to stress that is beyond our control. Hope is a powerful antidote to fatigue and burnout. If we hold out hope that things will get better, we can endure hardship with much higher morale. When we hear news that makes us feel like things aren't getting better everywhere we go, we get depressed.

of biological effect The rate of exposure to these types of stressors cannot be overstated.I scroll through my phone and watch the 2 minute video in question cause a stress response Inside our bodies, it can affect the rest of the day. Years of daily stress reactions damage our physical and mental health in ways we often overlook.

economic anxiety

Fifty years ago, a single income could afford a house, a car, a wife, and children.Nowadays, we are lucky if we both work and are financially comfortable. Several Of those things. It's one thing to have a hard job that supports your lifestyle, but it's another. It's another thing to work a demanding job that barely pays your bills. Much of the exhaustion we see is the frustration of working full time (or more) without the same security or purchasing power as before. Why do we work if we can't afford the lifestyle we want?

It's natural to feel frustrated when that lifestyle (going to restaurants on special occasions, going to concerts with friends, buying the Christmas presents your kids want) is no longer available. Over time, frustration turns into defeat, and defeat is similar to exhaustion. We have been a work-oriented society for generations. But it's becoming increasingly difficult to convince people to lead busy, work-centered lives when it doesn't lead to the quality of life they used to.

A combination of unsustainable lifestyles, uncontrollable stress, and financial insecurity has left people extremely exhausted. The good news is that there are things within our control that can improve our quality of life and reduce fatigue. Think about what improves your quality of life and gives you energy. Next, think about what reduces your quality of life and makes you tired.

After all, how we feel is determined by the small decisions we make. These little things, like how much sleep you get, whether you prioritize your morning walk with a friend, whether you consume media thoughtfully, or whether you refuse to discuss work or work stress outside of work hours. make a big difference, but we need to do them consistently and relentlessly. I can’t wait to see change happen from the top down. To live a healthy, peaceful, and satisfying life, we must address the factors that cause fatigue within our control.