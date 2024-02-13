My cough won't go away?the doctor says





Amid a severe season for respiratory viruses, many Canadians have developed coronavirus. I can't seem to stop my persistent cough. An infectious disease expert explains what's behind the symptoms after contracting the virus. “This is a post-infectious cough,” Toronto-based infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CTV News Channel on Monday. “It can last for weeks.” He said although it was a relatively common symptom following a respiratory viral infection, it could be debilitating, with almost a quarter of people recovering from a respiratory tract infection suffering from an “uncomfortable” prolonged cough. warned that there was a possibility of

Who is most at risk? Some people are at higher risk of developing the disease Prolonged cough after respiratory viral infectionBogoch said the condition appears to be more common among people with underlying lung problems, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).? “This… unfortunately could be a little more serious,” Bogoch told CTV News Channel's Marcia McMillan. “This is therapy time.” But Mr Bogoch warned that people suffering from persistent coughs, especially those with underlying health conditions, should be aware of the “red flags”. Bogoch said common red flags to look out for are “shortness of breath” and “blood on cough,” which could indicate problems the patient should investigate. “The important thing here is to make sure it's actually a post-infectious cough,” Bogoch says. “It's a diagnosis of exclusion.”

How can I feel safe? People who suffer from a persistent cough may feel “relatively well” but may be suffering from sleep problems. If you're annoyed, Bogoch sympathizes, saying it's “totally annoying.” But he assured that in such cases, the infection is likely to have disappeared and the only thing left to do is “wait it out.” He also said that while it is difficult to give “empirical, data-based recommendations” about drugs and treatments to alleviate a patient's symptoms, if it works for an individual, “keep using it.” Stated. “It's going to get better, it's really going to get better.”

