Minnesota reports first measles case in two years





The second measles case in the state has been confirmed to be a sibling of the first case. Both children have not been vaccinated against measles.

St. Paul, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials have issued a health advisory following the discovery of the first infectious disease. measles In two years, he will enter the state. The infected person is a 1-year-old child from Dakota County who had just returned from an overseas trip. MDH's health advisory says the child was not vaccinated against measles and is urging parents to get their children vaccinated. Later, the child's unvaccinated sibling tested positive for measles, bringing the total number of cases in Minnesota to two. Further information about the children has not been released. According to the advisory, MDH officials said there were “a total of 22 measles cases associated with international travel in Minnesota in 2022, all of whom were unvaccinated, and 10 individuals requiring hospitalization.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there will be 58 cases of measles nationwide in 2023, with nine cases already occurring in 2024. MDH officials said family physicians, primary care physicians, infectious disease physicians and emergency department staff should be on the lookout for people showing signs of measles. Symptoms of measles include rash, fever, cough, runny nose, and watery or swollen eyes. According to the MDH website, measles or rubella is a highly contagious viral infection that can be serious for young children, but is easily prevented with a vaccine. Check out our news for the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota. YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Learn more about Kare 11+ Download the free KARE 11+ app Watch KARE 11 content anytime on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other smart TV platforms. The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all KARE 11 newscasts. You can also find on-demand replays of newscasts. KARE 11 Investigations, breaking news and updates from the land of 10,000 stories. Proprietary programs like Verify and HeartThreads. Minnesota Sports Talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

