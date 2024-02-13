New blood analysis could predict dementia 10 years in advance





February 13, 2024 – A new method of assessing proteins in a person's blood could predict the likelihood of developing dementia more than 10 years later, according to a study published this week in the journal natural aging. The results could lead to what researchers call “super early detection” of brain changes that can lead to severe cognitive problems. There is no cure for dementia, but early detection can give people years more time to make lifestyle changes and treatment, potentially preventing the disease from progressing. Researchers analyzed about 1,500 proteins found in blood to estimate a person's risk of developing dementia over a period of about 15 years.their findings confirmed a previously reported association between dementia and three plasma proteins known as GFAP, NEFL, and GDF15. A newcomer to the protein prediction group called LTBP2 was one of the most predictive and versatile of the results. Researchers were able to predict all-cause dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and vascular dementia. A major advance in this latest study is that the team combined the predictive power of different proteins to achieve a higher level of accuracy in determining long-term risk of dementia. In addition to basic demographic information such as age, gender, and education, the results were made even more accurate by including whether the person had a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease based on a gene known as APOE4. The study involved 52,645 adults who did not have dementia at the start of the study. The mean age at initiation was 58 years, 54% were female, and 94% were Caucasian. Of the people in the study, 2.7% developed dementia during a median follow-up of 14 years. Of these, 219 developed dementia within five years, 833 within 10 years, and 584 developed dementia more than 10 years after the study began. The main limitation of the study's results is that all of the people who took part in the study lived in the UK, and it is unclear whether the predictive accuracy would hold up among a more diverse population. One of the researchers said: Reuters The news agency said talks were underway to develop a commercially available test based on the research results.

