New rules aim to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in deer





The provincial government has introduced new rules and restrictions to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease among B.C.'s deer and other antlered animals. The restrictions are in place in parts of the state's Kootenay region, where the first two cases were recently recorded. in releaseThe state announced that all moose (including elk, deer, moose and caribou) involved in traffic accidents in the affected areas will now be subject to mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease. There are also restrictions on the transportation and disposal of animal remains. The affected area is south of Highway 3, from south of Cranbrook toward the U.S. border, west to the Moie Mountains and east to the McDonald Mountains. Limited risk to humans Chronic wasting disease is a deadly infection caused by abnormal proteins called prions. Prion diseases are rare neurodegenerative diseases found in both humans and animals that impair brain function. Perhaps the best-known example is bovine spongiform encephalopathy, commonly referred to as mad cow disease. When this virus is found in deer or other cervids, the animal loses its ability to function and slowly dies. B.C.'s Ministry of Water, Land and Resources Management says there is no direct evidence that the disease can spread to humans, and there have been no cases of human transmission. “However, to prevent the potential risk of infection and disease, Health Canada and the World Health Organization recommend against eating meat or other parts of animals infected with chronic wasting disease,” the ministry said in a release. Stated. Expansion of state monitoring To date, chronic wasting disease has been found primarily in deer and elk populations in Saskatchewan and Alberta, and more recently in wild deer in Manitoba and farmed red deer in Quebec. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. However, the virus has recently spread to British Columbia, with two positive cases found south of Cranbrook, about 84 kilometers west of the Alberta border. The first case was from an adult male mule deer and the second case was from an adult white-tailed deer, and the diagnoses were confirmed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on January 31st. The state is encouraging people to watch for signs of illness in animals, with symptoms such as weight loss, drooling, decreased coordination, stumbling, and unexplained sick behavior. If you see a horned animal with these symptoms, you are asked to report it to Conservation Officer Services at 1-877-952-7277. For more information, BC government website.

