New FIT stool test shows promise

Share on Pinterest Researchers say a new stool test could reduce the number of people who need to undergo a colonoscopy to screen for colorectal cancer.Charles Gürn/Getty Images Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women in the United States, excluding skin cancer. .

. Colorectal cancer screening has reduced cancer incidence since the mid-1980s.

A new screening test developed in the Netherlands could improve the accuracy of colorectal cancer screening. A new stool test could improve the detection of precursors to infection. colorectal cancer. That's according to new information study was announced on lancet oncology. Dutch researchers say the test they developed is more effective than currently available stool tests at detecting larger polyps. “Current test performance is good, but there remains room for improvement.” Gerrit Meyersaid the lead researcher at the Netherlands Cancer Institute and co-author of the study in a press statement. “We want to be able to detect tumors before they become invasive, at a larger precancerous stage. polyp. “The treating physician can then remove these polyps with a colonoscopy rather than surgery,” Meyer added.

FIT test Fecal immunochemical test. These are a type of stool test that many countries use in their colorectal cancer screening programs. They work by detecting the presence of: hemoglobin In stool sample. Hemoglobin is a type of protein found in the blood. “The big advantage of these stool-based tests is the convenience of being able to test at home. So, overall, these are very convenient and that's why we're happy to have them as an option for testing. ” Forasade Mayan associate professor of medicine in the Vache and Tamar Manoukian Division of Gastroenterology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Today's medical news. “These tests are actually very good at finding cancer,” added May, who was not involved in the study. “They're also very good at finding precancerous polyps, which we're very interested in. But they're not going to be as good at finding precancerous polyps. colonoscopy.Biggest [downside] It's just that we're not very good at detecting these precancerous lesions. ”

Researchers say stool tests are more effective than FIT tests at detecting precursors to colorectal cancer, such as polyps. They call this Multi-Target Fit Test (mtFIT). Their test detects hemoglobin, a protein found in the blood, and two other proteins. calprotectinserpin family F member 2. Researchers asked 13,187 people to provide stool samples and compared the test's effectiveness to standard tests. They submitted the samples to both the mtFIT test and the regular His FIT test. The researchers reported that their test produced more positive test results than regular FIT. Abnormalities were detected in 299 people with mtFIT, whereas abnormalities were detected in 159 people with regular FIT. “The new test detects larger polyps without significantly increasing 'false-positive' results and therefore unnecessary colonoscopies. This is very good news,” Meyer said. he said. Excluding skin cancer, colorectal cancer is 3rd most common Men and women diagnosed with cancer in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that approximately: 106,590 New cases of colon cancer and approx. 46,220 New cases of rectal cancer have occurred in the United States this year. The incidence of colorectal cancer is Dropped Since the 1980s, mainly thanks to screening programs. In the United States, it is recommended for the following age groups: 45-75 Get regularly tested for colorectal cancer.

“Colorectal cancer screening is powerful in two ways,” May said. “Number one, it helps with early detection, finding cancer early enough that it can be cured. But I think it's even more powerful than that. colorectal cancer Cancer is unique in that screening can detect precancerous lesions. And even if a precancerous polyp is found and removed, the patient will not be diagnosed with cancer. So imagine you have the power of technology to eliminate cancer diagnosis. That's how we think about the power of colorectal cancer screening. ” In the United States, currently three Stool tests can be used to screen for colorectal cancer. CT colonography, flexible Sigmoidoscopya colonoscopy is also performed. Although colonoscopy is considered one of the most accurate screening options, it also comes with challenges. “The problem with colonoscopies is that they are not as accessible as they should be… There simply aren't enough resources, there aren't enough people with the basic qualifications to do a colonoscopy. That's all.” Dr.Babak Firouzisaid a gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California. Today's medical news. “If we can find a stool test that effectively excludes people who may not need a colonoscopy, then we will provide access to everyone who does need a colonoscopy.” added Firouzi, who was not involved in the study. “And maybe some people who don't need a colonoscopy will never have to have one. This new test is really on the horizon. There's a long road to help, but… We’re not there yet.”