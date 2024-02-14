Sydney measles outbreak listed after infected traveler boarded flight from Gold Coast | NSW





Health officials are appealing to people in some areas. New South Wales Queensland has been placed under surveillance for measles symptoms after a person with a confirmed case of the highly contagious virus traveled between the states. The NSW Health Department said the adult boarded the plane on the Gold Coast and flew to his destination. sydney We moved from central Sydney to Lane Cove on February 7th and then to Haymarket on February 10th. trace in progress queenslandGold Coast Health confirmed it is investigating potential exposure sites. The person had recently returned from Southeast Asia, where measles outbreaks continue in several countries in New South Wales. health Said. This case is not linked to the measles case in northern NSW that was confirmed earlier this week. The highly contagious virus is spread by coughing and sneezing and can take up to 18 days for symptoms to appear. What one person can do is get infected 9 out of 10 points Close contacts who have not been vaccinated and have complications such as pneumonia, blindness, or meningitis. Dr Vicki Shepherd, director of public health for Sydney South East Local Health District, said there was no risk at the site but anyone who was there at the same time as the infected person should monitor for symptoms. “Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore eyes and cough, followed by a red patchy rash that usually appears three to four days later and spreads from the head to other parts of the body,” she says. “Symptoms can appear between seven and 18 days after exposure, so it's important to remain vigilant if you've been exposed and contact your GP or emergency department ahead of time if you develop symptoms.” “It's important to avoid spending time in waiting rooms with other patients,” she said. He urged anyone who is unsure whether they have been vaccinated against measles, especially those planning to travel abroad, to contact their GP. Royal Australian College of General Practitioners NSW/ACT chair Dr Rebecca Hoffman said the virus is airborne so “you have to be in that place for that time” to be at risk. Ta. Given the long incubation period for measles, people should monitor their symptoms for the next two weeks, he said. Skip past newsletter promotions The Australian Morning Briefing breaks down the day's big stories and explains what's happening and why it matters. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external organizations. For more information, see privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy and terms of service Apply. After newsletter promotion “If you are coming in during those hours and you feel like you have a runny nose and are starting to develop respiratory symptoms, please make a telehealth appointment. And of course, wear a mask,” she said. The virus is rapidly increasing in Europe. Number of cases increased 30 timessparking an emergency warning from the World Health Organization. Place and time of measles infection: Wednesday, February 7th Flight JQ427 departs from Gold Coast and arrives in Sydney at 10:15pm.

Sydney Airport Domestic Terminal 2, 10:15pm to 11pm Saturday, February 10th Bus route 288 will run from Sussex Street, Erskine Street to Lane Cove Interchange Stand C between 9.30am and 10am.

Taitiba Therapeutic Massage, Lane Cove, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Satan Thai Takeout Restaurant, Haymarket, 9pm to 11pm

