Health
Optimize cancer treatment with new AI-powered protein mapping tool
Scientists have developed a new AI tool to map the function of proteins within cancerous tumors. This allows clinicians to more accurately determine treatment goals.
Cancers such as clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) respond differently to existing treatments, making it difficult to identify the appropriate drug treatment plan for each patient.
For example, the cancer drug Belzutifan was recently approved for the treatment of ccRCC, but the response rate in patients with the most common form of this condition is only 49%.
To better understand why some patients respond better than others, researchers at the University of Bath and the University of Nottingham investigated hypoxia, a key target in ccRCC that is inhibited by belzutifan. We investigated the function of inducible factor alpha (HIF2α).
Previous studies have shown that HIF2α levels do not necessarily correspond to tumor grade, and counterintuitively that HIF2α activity decreases when higher levels of the protein are present.
This means that administering high doses of belzutifan may expose patients to expensive and toxic treatments that may not be effective, and may even increase drug resistance in tumors. It means that.
An interdisciplinary team of biophysicists, biologists, and computational scientists has devised a new tool called FuncOmap that maps the functional state of targeted tumor proteins onto tumor images.
This will allow clinicians to directly visualize where tumor proteins are interacting within the tumor, enabling more accurate diagnosis and providing the optimal treatment for each patient. .
Professor Banafsheh Larijani, director of the Center for Therapeutic Innovation at the University of Bath, co-led the study. She said: “Responses to drugs vary greatly from person to person. Therefore, we can individually predict how patients will respond to drugs so that they can be administered the lowest possible dose to minimize side effects while still achieving efficacy.” It is important to be able to adjust your treatment accordingly.
“By precisely mapping the functional state of tumor proteins in patient tumor sections, our new computational analysis tool can help clinicians improve patient stratification and enable personalized medicine. .”
The team is currently collaborating with Dr. Amanda Killern's lab at Stanford University School of Medicine, as well as other surgeons and clinicians, to develop and optimize the tool for clinical use.
Professor Eamonn O’Neill, Head of the School of Computer Science at the University of Bath and Director of the UKRI Doctoral Training Center in Responsible, Accountable and Transparent AI (ART-AI), said: The essence of working across disciplines.
“This will be under the umbrella of the UKRI Center for Accountable and Transparent PhD Training in Artificial Intelligence, which will integrate computer science, biology and physics to improve clinical decision-making and personalized research in cancer. “We provide image analysis that has the ability to directly inform clinical outcomes. Like any other disease, treatment is also required.”
The excitement of this paper lies not only in the research content reported, but also in the way it combines the research fields of biophysics and translational medicine with modern computational science, transforming the research into a valuable tool for clinical settings. This is where it explains how it accelerates. This further increases the value gained from interdisciplinary research. ”
Jonathan Knight FRS Professor, Vice President (Enterprise).University of Bath
This research was funded by the UKRI Center for Doctoral Training in Accountability and Transparent Artificial Intelligence (ART-AI). [grant number EP/S023437/, Medical Research Council and University of Bath Alumni Fund, and is published in the journal BJC Reports.
Source:
Journal reference:
Safrygina, E., et al. (2024). Spatial functional mapping of hypoxia inducible factor heterodimerisation and immune checkpoint regulators in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. BJC Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s44276-023-00033-7.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240213/New-AI-powered-protein-mapping-tool-optimizes-cancer-therapy.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHS Wales crisis: thousands of waiting hours in A&E
- Optimize cancer treatment with new AI-powered protein mapping tool
- Pakistan's major parties except Imran Khan's party agree to form PML-N-led coalition government
- Hamas heads for truce talks in Cairo as Rafah prepares for Israeli attack
- Gauri Khan celebrates the opening of her first ever restaurant with Bollywood Wives | Bollywood
- Is there a “master” timeline for Google Camera?
- Ceasefire talks resume as Rafah comes under fire
- “She Was Her”: Finding Love Amidst the Türkiye Earthquake | Türkiye and Syria earthquake
- List of 8 bowlers with more than 500 wickets in Test cricket, see the full list here
- From George, dragons! Experience the magic of the Sydney Lunar Festival | City of Sydney
- Bollywood films in January-February: 2023 vs 2024; Shah Rukh Khan makes all the difference
- How cool and accessible is sustainability?