Man dies from mysterious Alaskan pox – what you need to know about the virus

For 9 years alaska Health officials are aware of an unusual virus that causes a rare and relatively mild illness in the Fairbanks area.

However, a recent incident in another part of the state, this resulting in the man's death —The so-called Alaska pox virus has received new attention.

The man, who lived on the remote Kenai Peninsula, was hospitalized last November and died in late January, according to a preliminary report last week. alaska Public health officials.

The man was undergoing cancer treatment and the medication suppressed his immune system, which may have contributed to the severity of his illness, the newspaper said. The paper lists him as a senior citizen, but does not specify his age.

Alaskapox, also known as AKPV, is related to smallpox, cowpox and variola, health officials said. symptoms Symptoms include a rash, swollen lymph nodes, and joint and muscle pain.

Since the first case in 2015, only six other cases of the virus have been reported to Alaska health officials. people They lived in the Fairbanks area, more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) from the Kenai Peninsula, health officials said.

Image of the virus known as “Alaska pox” (Alaska Public Media)

It's unclear how AKPV is transmitted, but researchers say it may be zoonotic, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. Testing found evidence of current or past infection in several small mammals in the Fairbanks area, including red voles, and at least one pet, the bulletin said.

According to the newspaper, the man was taking care of a stray cat at his home.

The cat tested negative for the virus, but “regularly hunted small mammals and frequently scratched the patient,” the bulletin said.

This raises the possibility that the virus was attached to cats when they scratched their claws. The preliminary report said there was a “significant” scratch near the armpit where the first symptom, a red lesion, was observed.

Health officials said there are no documented cases of humans transmitting the virus, but people with skin lesions that may be caused by Alaska pox should be advised to cover the affected area with a bandage. recommended. ”

Other suggestions include washing hands thoroughly, avoiding sharing clothing that may have come into contact with the affected area, and washing clothing and sheets separately from other household items. Health officials also reminded Alaskans to follow federal health precautions when near wildlife to avoid possible variola infection.

Here's what you need to know about the virus:

What is Alaska pox?

Alaska pox is a type of brick-shaped virus that infects animals and humans. These bugs, known as orthopoxviruses, tend to cause lesions on the skin, or smallpox. Each has its own characteristics, and some are considered more dangerous than others.

Smallpox is probably the best known, but other family members include camelpox, cowpox, horsepox, and variola, formerly known as monkeypox.

Alaska pox was discovered in 2015 in a woman living near Fairbanks, Alaska. It is primarily found in small mammals such as red voles and shrews.but petAnimals such as dogs and cats can also carry the virus, health officials say.

Seven people have been infected in the past nine years, all in Alaska.

People with Alaskan pox develop one or more bumps or pustules on the skin, joint or muscle pain, and swollen lymph nodes.

Almost all patients had mild illness that resolved spontaneously after a few weeks. However, people with weakened immune systems are at risk for more severe illness.

How does Alaska pox spread?

Officials believe Alaska pox is spread through contact with infected animals.

There is no record of human-to-human transmission. But other viruses in the same family can spread when one person comes into contact with another person's lesions, so Alaska health officials advise people with Alaska pox lesions to cover them with a bandage. .

What happened in recent events?

Alaska state health officials are aware of seven people infected with Alaska pox since the virus was discovered, but the latest case marks the first known death from Alaska pox.

The elderly man, who lives on the Kenai Peninsula, was being treated for cancer and had a weakened immune system due to medication. He noticed a red sore under his right armpit in September and spent the next two months seeing a doctor due to fatigue and burning pain. He was hospitalized in November and died last month, Alaska public health officials said last week.

The man lived in a remote, wooded area and did not travel. Officials said the man had been scratched repeatedly by feral cats that hunt small animals, and one of the scratches was in his armpit area.

How can I protect myself and my pets from Arasakupox?

Health officials believe Alaskapox is a rare disease that causes relatively mild symptoms in most cases.

However, wild animals can carry a risk of infectious diseases. Health officials say the best way to keep your pets and family safe is to keep a safe distance and wash your hands after being outdoors. Also, do not try to keep wild animals as pets.