Health
CDC's coronavirus isolation guidelines may change soon: Shots
Patrick Sisson/AP
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon end quarantine guidance for coronavirus patients. The planned changes are washington post Tuesday, and was attributed to several anonymous CDC employees.
Currently, people who have tested positive are advised to stay home Stay for at least 5 days to reduce the chance of spreading coronavirus to others. This was revealed by anonymous officials. post Officials say they advise people to rely on symptoms instead. If you do not have a fever and your symptoms are mild or have recovered, you can go to school or work. These changes could be implemented as early as April.
The CDC has not yet confirmed this report. A CDC spokesperson said in an email that the agency “does not have updated coronavirus guidelines to issue at this time. We base our decisions on the best evidence and science to keep our communities healthy and safe.” I will continue,” he wrote.
Some states — California and Oregon — We have already implemented similar guidelines.
Even if this change occurs, it should not be interpreted to mean that COVID-19 is less contagious, he said. Jennifer NuzzoEpidemiologist and director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health.
“The science of coronavirus hasn't changed,” Nuzzo said. If you test positive for COVID-19, you are contagious for at least a few days and run the risk of spreading the coronavirus to others.
The policy changes under consideration may reflect the fact that the effects of the spread of COVID-19 are: less important than beforeAt least from a public health perspective. Deaths and hospitalizations increased this winter, but not as much as in previous years. in fact, The hospital was mostly okay. — Not overwhelmed — this virus season.
The change in guidance may reflect the reality that many Americans were not necessarily following it.Quarantine is “really hard and takes a lot of effort,” he says. Dr.Anand Parekh, Chief Health Care Advisor at the Bipartisan Policy Center. When he spoke to NPR, he was on day nine of contracting the coronavirus and had spent his first five days in isolation at his home. He worked, ate and slept alone to avoid infecting his family, including his three young children.
“For many people, it's impossible to know how they live, where they live, how big their family is, what their job is, whether they have paid leave, whether they can work virtually, etc.,” he says.
Additionally, because testing is more expensive and harder to access than in the past, people may not even know they have COVID-19, let alone quarantine, Parekh said. To tell.
Still, even if many people ignore the current guidance, jessica malati riveraThe epidemiologist and communications advisor for the de Beaumont Foundation insists the federal government's public health advice should guide people, not the other way around.
“It's like saying seat belts don't matter because people don't actually wear them,” she says. “That kind of defeats the purpose of providing evidence-based information. It's still the responsibility of public health to do that.”
And public health experts say changes in CDC guidance could lead to major changes in workplace policies. If the CDC no longer recommends staying home for a week due to the coronavirus, workers may be forced to come to work sick. They can spread coronavirus to others.
And it's even harder for particularly vulnerable populations: the very young, the very old, the immunocompromised, and those with underlying health conditions.
“This may actually lead to more cases of COVID-19 and long-term COVID-19 infections, possibly leading to more illness among high-risk individuals and, as a result, more hospitalizations and deaths. Parekh said that evidence from California and Oregon, which have discontinued their recommendations, shows that: No decision has been made so far regarding the five-day quarantine period.
If the guidance changes go through, the CDC would effectively treat COVID-19 like the flu, Nuzzo said. But she and other health experts question whether that's the right model, given the current status of influenza, which causes so many illnesses and deaths.
“It may make sense to kind of harmonize policies to address all respiratory pathogens, not just those specific to COVID-19,” Nuzzo said. “This does not mean there are still no risks to people exposed to the virus.” ”
Malati Rivera points out that while it was never a good idea to go to work or school with the flu, showing dedication to work was once the norm for many people. do. “We didn't emphasize rest, isolation, and isolation,” she points out.
Given the risks to vulnerable populations and the risk of prolonging COVID-19, “I think people are forgetting the fact that it's not good to move around when you're infected,” she said. says. “We cannot go back to a situation where we ignore those who are immunocompromised, those who are too young or too old, who rely on us to protect themselves through community protection.”
