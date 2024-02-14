



A child receives routine immunization in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 2023. Photo credit: WHO/I.Taxta14 February 2024 – New investment case studies show that successful polio transitions in eight priority countries in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region can provide very high returns on investment. Research shows that maintaining polio assets and integrating them into expanded immunization, surveillance and emergency response programs in eight countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region would have an estimated total economic and social benefit of US$289.2 billion. Ta. The current cost of this work is his 7.5 billion USD, which means that the return on investment for every dollar spent is almost 39 USD. WHO commissioned Australia's Victoria Institute for Strategic Economics to conduct the first-of-its-kind study. It targets eight priority polio transition countries in the region: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Many of these countries are fragile and face challenges ranging from weak health systems and low routine immunization coverage to political instability. Over the years, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative has provided significant technical and financial support to these situations. As we move closer to eradication, it is important to secure long-term investments to help countries maintain and further strengthen their immunization, disease surveillance, and outbreak response capacities. These capabilities are needed to maintain a polio-free world while building resilience and achieving improved health outcomes. Dr. Rana Hajje, Director of Program Management, WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasized: Protecting polio assets and building a medical system. ” The Victoria Institute for Strategic Economics research employs ongoing cost projections and estimates of lives saved through the region's mandatory immunization, surveillance and emergency response programmes. Use these to create a benefit-to-cost ratio that shows the value of continuing to invest in these programs. Given limitations such as data availability at country level, this investment case uses a very conservative approach, focusing primarily on surveillance and emergency response to outbreaks caused by vaccine-preventable diseases. It was done. Therefore, the actual return on investment will be much higher. Our findings demonstrate a high return on investment and make a strong case for governments, partners and stakeholders to continue to maintain these public health functions. Main results of the study Every dollar spent on scaling up national immunization programs to meet Immunization Agenda 2030 targets will generate a return of US$38.70. Repurposing polio program assets yields a return of $36.40 for every dollar spent strengthening surveillance and emergency response programs. Overall revenues are projected to be US$289 billion, against a baseline cost of US$7.5 billion to maintain vaccination, surveillance, and outbreak response capabilities. Table 1. Investment case for polio transition in the Eastern Mediterranean region: benefit-cost ratios for immunization, surveillance and emergency response, eight countries, 2021–2030. Economic benefits (USD, millions of dollars) Social benefits (USD millions) economic and social benefits (USD, millions) Fee

(USD millions) economical profit and cost ratio,

economic and social Routine vaccination 158 069.6 104 657.0 262 726.6 6 783.1 23.3 38.7 Surveillance and emergency response 13 454.0 12 995.9 26 449.8 726.5 18.5 36.4 overall results 171 523.6 117 652.9 289 176.4 7 509.6 22.8 38.5 At the 154th meeting of the WHO Executive Board, outgoing WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari drew attention to the following findings: . Investing in polio transitions in priority countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region delivers a return of $39 for every $1 invested, demonstrating the economic value and social benefits of preserving and integrating polio assets into national health systems. Make it embossed. ” In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this study provides clear evidence of the need for successful and sustained polio transition in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Governments, donors and other stakeholders must now seize the opportunity to leverage these assets to build strong, equitable and resilient health systems. See full text Investment case for polio transition

