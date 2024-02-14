Confusion over the labeling of ultra-processed foods – research





Written by Annabelle RackhamBBC news Getty Images Current 'traffic light' systems may provide insufficient information to consumers Labeling food as ultra-processed may not be of much use to consumers who want to know how healthy a product is, British experts say. Currently, packs must indicate whether a food is high in fat, salt or sugar, but not how it has been processed. Scientists who have analyzed a variety of products say it is oversimplified to classify all ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as very bad. Technically, sliced ​​bread, for example, is ultra-processed. Although many UPFs are clearly unhealthy, some may fall into the “healthy” green category of the “traffic light” system. The University College London team says this also applies to meat substitute products, where some people may not be aware that what they're buying is ultra-processed. 5 ingredients UPF is associated with obesity and heart disease. They are defined by how they are made and what they contain. Examples include cakes, biscuits, and yogurt, which often contain more than five ingredients. At the other end of the scale are unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, and raw meat, and in the middle are processed foods such as cheese and canned goods. Getty Images Ultra-processed foods contain five or more ingredients and are often high in fat, saturated fat, sugar, and salt. Researchers looked at around 3,000 popular food and drink items in the UK, including: 55% are ultra-processed and labeled red, with significantly more fat, saturated fat, sugar, salt and energy per 100g than their minimally or unprocessed counterparts, which tended to be labeled green. It contains.

However, some UPFs were green, while minimally processed ones, such as nuts, seeds, and whole milk, were red. Getty Images Researchers looked at around 3,000 foods that are popular in the UK Dr Adrian Brown, a UCL senior researcher and weight management expert, told BBC News that he had looked into “meat alternatives”, for example. “It's generally considered highly processed, but if you look at the front-of-pack label for energy, fat, saturated fat, and sugar, they're all green and considered healthy.” he said. Additionally, there have been few studies on the effects of UPF on general health. “There's a bit of a gray area. [with UPFs] “Currently, we only have data linking ultra-processed foods to health outcomes such as diabetes and heart disease,” Dr. Brown said. Getty Images Many Meat-Free Alternatives Look Healthy Under a Traffic Light The government's Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) also cited “uncertainty regarding the quality of available evidence”. Dr Brown's team at UCL has now launched a trial to find out how healthier a UFP-only diet is compared to a minimally processed diet, and whether consumers should be advised. . “We put people on an eight-week diet that met government recommendations for salt, fat, sugar and energy (what is considered healthy) and compared their results in relation to body weight and other weight changes. “And my health,” he said.

