Health
The relationship between childhood trauma and emotional recognition
In a recent study published in scientific reportresearchers evaluated the association between childhood trauma and emotion recognition accuracy (ERA).
study: Controlling for alexithymia and psychopathic traits reduces or eliminates the association between childhood trauma and emotion recognition.. Image credit: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock.com
background
Emotion recognition is very important in everyday interactions and relationships. Expressing emotions forms the core of social interaction and facilitates appropriate responses in social situations.
It is advantageous to be able to accurately recognize emotions, and people who can identify emotions more accurately are more likable. Furthermore, the categorization and recognition of emotional expressions can influence behavior.
Accurate recognition of emotions is therefore crucial, as misclassification can lead to inappropriate responses. Early childhood traumatic experiences are associated with decreased emotional recognition. Nevertheless, the extent of these effects and their relationship to individual differences remain unclear.
About research
In this study, researchers investigated the effect of childhood trauma on ERA and whether it differs by emotion, stimulus intensity, and modality (audiovisual, face, voice).
Participants were 18 years of age or older with normal or corrected-to-normal vision and no significant hearing loss and were recruited from online sites and undergraduate courses. Variables for the task included emotion, modality, and intensity level.
Individual difference variables were childhood trauma, psychopathy, and alexithymia. Participants completed the 28-item Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ-SF), the 29-item Self-Report Psychopathy Scale (SRP-SF), and the 20-item Toronto Alexithymia Questionnaire (TAS-20). The total score of these questionnaires was standardized and used for analysis.
For the emotional task, stimuli were drawn from a database containing clips of actors expressing six emotions (happy, angry, sad, surprised, disgust, fear) and neutral states across three modalities (audiovisual, facial, vocal). Selected.
Emotional stimuli were presented at normal or strong intensity. Silent videos of actors expressing neutral or emotional facial expressions were presented in the facial modality.
In the audio condition, participants heard an audio clip, and in the audiovisual condition, they were presented with a clip containing both video and audio. They identified the emotions expressed in the clips.
The experiment was performed online in four blocks: 1) personality questionnaire, 2) TAS-20 and face task, 3) SRP-SF and speech task, and 4) CTQ-SF and audiovisual task.
The effect of childhood trauma alone on ERA was examined using generalized mixed models, further controlling for psychopathy and alexithymia.
result
The analytic sample included 122 participants. In the model with childhood trauma and modality as fixed factors, significant main effects were found for childhood trauma and modality. However, the effect size was small. The researchers found that higher levels of childhood trauma were associated with lower ERA.
Accuracy was significantly better for audiovisual emotions than for vocal and facial emotions.
However, once psychopathy and alexithymia were controlled, childhood trauma became unimportant, but modality remained important.
There was no significant interaction between childhood trauma and modality, suggesting that the effects of trauma do not vary significantly across modalities. Furthermore, significant main effects of depicted childhood trauma and emotion were evident in models using these as fixed factors.
Accuracy differed significantly between fearful and neutral expressions. The accuracy of fear expression was significantly lower. Notably, childhood trauma remained significant even after controlling for psychopathy and alexithymia, depicting a significant main effect of emotion.
No significant interaction was observed between childhood trauma and depicted emotion, suggesting no differences in the impact of trauma across emotions.
In a model with childhood trauma and stimulation intensity as fixed factors, a significant main effect was found only for childhood trauma. Greater childhood trauma was associated with lower ERA. Notably, ERA was comparable for normal-intensity and strong-intensity stimulation.
After controlling for psychopathy and alexithymia, childhood trauma became less significant, but alexithymia remained significant. Consistently, the effects of childhood trauma did not differ by stimulus intensity.
conclusion
In summary, researchers investigated the association between childhood trauma and ERA using multiple modalities and varying stimulation intensities.
When examining stimulus intensity, modality, and emotion, only childhood trauma was significantly associated with ERA. Furthermore, when controlling for psychopathy and alexithymia, childhood trauma was only significant when exploring the emotions depicted.
Of note, effect sizes were overall small. Taken together, these results suggest the importance of controlling for interrelated individual differences.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240214/Associations-between-childhood-trauma-and-emotion-recognition.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GOP-led House votes to impeach Mayorkas
- The relationship between childhood trauma and emotional recognition
- Christopher Nolan recognizes the MCU's impact on Hollywood
- Michael Kors draws inspiration from his grandmother's wedding dress for New York Fashion Week fall/winter collection
- Simbe Robotics expands store intelligence solutions partnership with U.S. grocer SpartanNash — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Suharto-era general wins Indonesian presidency, exit polls show
- Emraan Hashmi on resilience in Bollywood: “You have to roll with the punches” |
- 'I could get injured again tomorrow': Ravindra Jadeja 'don't dive unless…' | Cricket
- Google Custom Labels 0-4 are no longer accessible in Shopify Bulk Editor
- Modi's UAE visit live: PM performs rituals at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
- Turkish President Erdogan visits Egypt as relations resume after decade of tensions
- Next stop Hollywood? Travis Kelce gets first producer credit on SXSW film