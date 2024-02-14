Health
Some pregnant women and infants received incorrect RSV vaccinations
This winter, for the first time in my life, two vaccines It can be used to prevent respiratory syncytial virus, which is especially dangerous for the elderly and young children. Only one of them, his Abrysvo made by Pfizer, Approved for pregnant womenneither of which were intended for young children.
Some clinicians and pharmacists apparently missed this distinction.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 128 pregnant women were mistakenly given the alternative vaccine (GSK's Alexby) and at least 25 children under the age of 2 were vaccinated. warned.
Dr. Sarah Long, a pediatric infectious disease physician and consultant to the agency, said she was “blindsided” by the report. “It's very upsetting that something like this happens,” she said.
Arexvy has not been tested in pregnant women or children, so there is limited information about its effectiveness in these groups. Although serious harm from the error has not yet been observed, the outcome is unknown in the majority of reported cases.
Based on the available data, Dr. Long said he is more concerned about young children who received the RSV vaccine than about pregnant women and their babies who received Alexvy. Evidence from animal studies “strongly suggests” that Alexby may worsen rather than reduce RSV infections in children under 2 years of age. According to the Food and Drug Administration.
To prevent that, the CDC recommended that children who were mistakenly vaccinated with either vaccine also receive nirsevimab (sold as Bayfortus), a monoclonal antibody that looks like this: strong immune protectionWhile RSV season lasts.
up to 80,000 children Every year in the United States, children under the age of 5 are hospitalized with RSV infection, and the virus is mastermind of child murder World wide.
GSK halted clinical trials of its vaccine in pregnant women in 2022 after a safety review showed an increased risk of preterm birth. The company also found an increase in neonatal deaths, which it said was a result of premature births.
GSK spokeswoman Alison Hunt said GSK is still monitoring participants in these trials and sharing data with the FDA.
In the Pfizer trial, Abrisbo also showed a slightly higher risk of preterm birth up to 37 weeks of pregnancy, but the increase was not statistically significant.
Still, the FDA only approved Abrysvo for pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy due to concerns about the possibility of premature birth. (The goal is to produce antibodies in the woman's body that will be passed on to the infant, protecting the infant immediately after birth.)
CDC advisers further narrowed the window by recommending vaccination only for pregnant women. From September to Januaryaimed at protecting babies born during peak RSV season.
“As we looked at the data, we felt we were being a little conservative,” said Dr. Camille Cotton, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and one of the agency's scientific advisors.
“If there is a problem with preterm birth, if it occurs within the last eight weeks of pregnancy, it is likely to be less impactful than it would be in the first trimester,” she says.
Some infants were mistakenly given the RSV vaccine when they were supposed to receive nilsevimab. The GSK vaccine appears to have been given to some pregnant women because the Pfizer vaccine was not as widely available and pharmacists thought it could be substituted.
Amy Gardner, 39, a former kindergarten teacher in Cleveland, Tennessee, said she tried to find Pfizer's RSV vaccine for her pregnant daughter at several pharmacies. Gardner said in mid-September, the last day her daughter was eligible to be vaccinated, she found a pharmacy that said she had the vaccine in stock.
However, her daughter received Aleksvi instead.
“We're all human, but we need more checks and balances,” Gardner said. She believes this injection led to her daughter's premature birth a few hours later.
The error was reported to a federal database called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Experts say people administering the vaccine may have been confused in part by the similarities in the two names.
“It's really terrible. Why, why would they do this?” Dr. Long said. “A lot of people get paid a lot of money to make these names up, and I don't understand it.”
Dr. Cotton urged the FDA to encourage companies to give distinct names to similar products. “If vaccines are scheduled to be released simultaneously, it is probably better to have different names, if possible,” she said.
Dr. Long said he is perplexed that young children are receiving the RSV vaccine. These are not approved for children, so the pediatrician's office that typically administers the vaccine should not have them in stock.
“It's important to know why it happened because we don't want things like this to happen anymore,” she said.
