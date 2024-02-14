Some pregnant women and infants received incorrect RSV vaccinations

This winter, for the first time in my life, two vaccines It can be used to prevent respiratory syncytial virus, which is especially dangerous for the elderly and young children. Only one of them, his Abrysvo made by Pfizer, Approved for pregnant womenneither of which were intended for young children.

Some clinicians and pharmacists apparently missed this distinction.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 128 pregnant women were mistakenly given the alternative vaccine (GSK's Alexby) and at least 25 children under the age of 2 were vaccinated. warned.

Dr. Sarah Long, a pediatric infectious disease physician and consultant to the agency, said she was “blindsided” by the report. “It's very upsetting that something like this happens,” she said.

Arexvy has not been tested in pregnant women or children, so there is limited information about its effectiveness in these groups. Although serious harm from the error has not yet been observed, the outcome is unknown in the majority of reported cases.