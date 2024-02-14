What happens to your liver when you stop drinking alcohol?

Analysis: The liver is the largest organ in the human body and the most susceptible to the effects of alcohol

by Ashwin Dhanda, University of Plymouth

According to Greek mythology, Zeus punished prometheus To give fire to humans. He bound Prometheus with chains and sent an eagle to feed on his liver. Every night the liver grew, and every day the eagle returned for a feast. In fact, can the liver really recover?

The liver is the largest organ in the human body. It is required for hundreds of bodily processes, including the breakdown of toxins such as alcohol. It's the organ that first “sees” the alcohol you drink, so it's no wonder it's the organ most affected by it. However, long-term consumption of large amounts of alcohol can also damage other organs, such as the brain and heart.

As a liver specialist, I work with people suffering from alcoholic liver disease every day.it is scope of disease From accumulation of fat in the liver (hepatic steatosis) to scar formation (liver cirrhosis), usually do not cause symptoms until the very late stages of injury.

First, alcohol makes your liver fat. This fat causes inflammation in the liver. In response, it attempts to heal itself and produces scar tissue. If this continues unchecked, the entire liver becomes a network of scars, with small islands of “normal” liver in between – cirrhosis. In the later stages of cirrhosis, when the liver malfunctions, people may turn yellow (jaundice), swell with fluid, and become sleepy or confused. This is serious and potentially fatal.

Most people who regularly drink more than the recommended limit of 14 units of alcohol per week (about 6 pints of regular strength beer) [4% ABV] or about 6 on average [175ml] glass of wine [14% ABV]) resulting in fatty liver.Long-term heavy alcohol consumption increases the risk of developing the disease Scarring and cirrhosis.

good news

Fortunately, there is good news. For people with fatty liver disease, the liver can recover and look and function better in just two to three weeks after quitting alcohol. As good as new.

In people with liver inflammation or mild scarring, liver function decreases significantly even within 7 days of stopping alcohol. fat, inflammation, scarring. If you stop using alcohol for a few months, your liver will recover and return to normal.

For heavy drinkers with more severe scarring and liver failure, abstinence from alcohol for several years reduces the risk of: Liver failure worsens and death occurs. However, people who drink heavily may become physically dependent on alcohol, and stopping suddenly can cause alcohol withdrawal.

Mild cases cause tremors and sweating. However, in severe cases, it can lead to hallucinations, seizures, and even death. Drinking “cold turkey” is never recommended for heavy drinkers. You should seek medical advice on how to safely quit alcohol.

Other benefits

Quitting drinking also has positive effects. sleep, brain function, blood pressure. Avoiding alcohol for long periods of time also reduces the risk of some types of infections. cancer (including liver, pancreas, colon) and the following risks: heart disease and stroke.

However, alcohol is not the only cause of poor health. Although quitting has many health benefits, it is not a panacea. It should be seen as part of a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise.

If you want to protect your liver, don't drink alcohol

The answer to the question posed by the myth of Prometheus is that the liver has an amazing power to repair itself after it has been damaged. But if it's already badly damaged, you can't make it look like new again.

Even if you stop drinking and only have a fatty liver, your condition may return to normal quickly. If you originally had a scarred liver (cirrhosis), quitting alcohol can provide some healing and improved function, but it cannot undo all the damage that has already been done.

If you want to take care of your liver, don't drink alcohol. However, if it is absolutely necessary, drink alcohol in moderation and give him 2-3 no-drinking days each week. That way, you won't have to rely on your liver's magical self-healing powers to stay healthy.

