Living from the brain: Visual cues inform collaborative decisions | US News | News and Media Relations

Eye contact and body language are important in social interactions, but exactly how the brain uses this information to inform behavior in real time is not well understood.

(Illustration: Alese Pickering/Rice University)

By combining neural monitoring with behavioral and wireless eye tracking, a team of Rice University scientists and collaborators has shown that pairs of freely moving macaques interacting in their natural environment utilize visual cues to develop complex We investigated how to induce goal-oriented cooperative behavior. the study The paper, published in Nature, shows that the part of the brain that processes visual information (visual cortex) improves social behavior by providing the executive cortex (prefrontal cortex) with the signals it needs to generate cooperative decisions. provides the first evidence that it plays an active role in

“We are the first to use telemetry “This device records neural activity from multiple cortical populations in the visual and prefrontal cortex while the animal explores and interacts with its environment.” Valentine Drago, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Rice and the Rosemary College and Daniel J. Harrison III Presidential Distinguished Chair in Neuroprosthetics at Houston Methodist University. “When primates, including humans, interact, we make eye contact and use body language to indicate: homogeneous what we want to do.

“Until now, we haven't been able to measure eye movement phenomena and correlate them with what neurons are doing at that moment, so we don't know how what we see influences our decisions to cooperate or not. We couldn't get that knowledge because we didn't have the technology.”

Valentin Dragoi is the Rice the Rosemary and Daniel J. Harrison III Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Presidential Distinguished Chair in Neuroprosthetics at Houston Methodist University. , is also the scientific director of the Center for Nervous System Repair. (Photo by Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)

Most of what neuroscience has learned about the neural basis of cognition has been learned by restraining animals and tasking them alone in response to artificial stimuli on a computer screen, rather than while actually interacting with peers in a more natural environment. It is derived from research that carries out. The ability to track neural activity in animals as they move and behave represents an important advance in neuroscience research and is expected to shed new light on the inner workings of the brain.

“This has long been the golden dream of neuroscientists: to record from neurons in situ while animals move freely,” said Dragoi, who is also the study's scientific lead. Nervous System Restoration Center, a joint venture between Houston Methodist and Rice, dedicated to neuroscience research and treatment innovation. “We tracked populations of neurons in the visual cortex, the part of the brain that extracts information about vision, and the prefrontal cortex, the executive region that encodes decisions to perform specific actions.”

The experiment involved observing two pairs of monkeys over several weeks as they learned to cooperate in search of a food reward. For each trial, monkeys were allowed to move freely around an enclosure separated by transparent partitions. The monkeys had previously learned that pressing a button would bring the snack tray within reach, but during the experiment, this only happened when the buttons were pressed simultaneously. They found that as macaque monkeys' cooperative skills improved, they increased the frequency with which they monitored socially relevant cues (a partner snack tray) before engaging in cooperative behavior.

Temporal responses of neurons in the visual cortex recorded simultaneously during the perception of natural images. (Image credit: Valentin Dragoi/Rice University)

“This technology allows us to distinguish between active and passive vision,” Dragoi said. “Active vision is acting on the stimuli you see, with a purpose in mind. When I am engaged in a social interaction, I act in some way and extract visual information. and use that information to cooperate. Our main discovery is how sensory neuron populations extract information and communicate it to executive cortex, creating real-time interactions that underlie decisions to cooperate. The goal is to figure out how to synchronize the

Behnaam ArjanRice Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering JS Abercrombie, highlighted the following important contributions: melissa france, lead author of the study, former Ph.D. He was a student in Dragoi's lab and is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Baylor College of Medicine. Sudha Yellapantulais a Rice PhD graduate from Aazhang's group and currently works as a research professional in the medical industry.

“They deserve a lot of credit,” said Urzan, director of the Rice Neuroengineering Initiative and co-director of the Center for Neural System Repair.

Behnaam Aazhang is the JS Abercrombie Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Rice University, director of the Rice Neuroengineering Initiative, and co-director of the Center for Neural System Repair. (Photo by Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)

“This study is highly interdisciplinary and includes a complex design aimed at testing the hypothesis that the visual frontal cortex plays an important role in social behavior,” Arzan added. Ta. “Many animals are not very social, but primates are. Given the nature of the hypothesis, this was an important element in the study.”

It turns out that expressions like “staring daggers” and “looking eye to eye” are not just English quirks. We now have evidence that the visual cortex and prefrontal cortex work together to accomplish complex behaviors such as: cooperation.

This research was supported by the National Institutes of Health (U01NS108680, 1F31MH125451).

Peer-reviewed papers: Visual and frontal interactions during social learning in freely moving monkeys | Nature | DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07084-x Authors: Melissa Franch, Sudha Yellapantula, Arun Parajuli, Natasha Kharas, Anthony Wright, Behnaam Aazhang, Valentin Dragoi

