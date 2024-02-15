Companies Using Feminist Health Messages to Sell Unhelpful Health Products to Women | Health

Health
Companies Using Feminist Health Messages to Sell Unhelpful Health Products to Women
Companies are using feminist messages about women's well-being to promote wasteful health tests and treatments, Australian researchers have found.
issued In Thursday's British Medical JournalThe paper describes how these marketing messages mirror those historically used to promote harmful products such as tobacco and alcohol to women.
As a result, the researchers write, women are potentially exposed to the following harms: Overdiagnosis and unnecessary treatment Through messages that encourage people to take charge of their own health.
The analysis uses the example of several menstrual tracking apps that claim to diagnose reproductive diseases such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, and that “despite limited evidence of accuracy and benefit, “It promises empowerment through knowledge and control of the body,” the analysis says.
The authors, led by Dr Tessa Kopp from the University of Sydney Public School, said: “Many women do not have problems accessing medical technology, tests and treatments; many women benefit greatly from them and improve their quality of life. “This is because they have achieved an improvement in their performance.” health.
“The problem is that commercial marketing and advocacy efforts, without clarifying their limits, push such interventions on far more groups of women than are likely to benefit. be.”
They are also focused on marketing the AMH test, which measures levels of anti-Mullerian hormone in the blood. Although this hormone is associated with the number of eggs in a woman's ovaries, this test cannot reliably predict a woman's chances of becoming pregnant.
Nevertheless, many fertility clinics and online companies market and sell this test as a fertility treatment tool, using phrases like “information is power” and “taking control of your fertility.”
The paper's senior author, Dr. Brooke Nickell, said the onus should not be placed on individual women to understand these health messages and understand all the potential benefits and harms of a product.
“The responsibility should primarily be placed on the companies promoting these health interventions to make their limits clearer,” she said.
“Medical professionals and governments also have a responsibility to educate and counter commercial messages and to better regulate the marketing of unproven health interventions.”
The need to highlight high-quality information amidst misinformation has led to the following initiatives: Australia's smart choicepartners with peak health organizations to identify unnecessary tests, treatments, and procedures.
During October report The study, co-authored by the Australian Society of Menopause Medicine, Monash University Women's Health Research Program and Jean Hales for Women's Health, found that “catastrophizing” menopause in women's minds and using products that do not help treat it. It turns out there are strong commercial incentives to buy.
Nickel said there are also problematic ways to target women, including tech companies that promise to diagnose reproductive diseases and fertility clinics that promote egg freezing without providing adequate information about potential outcomes or risks. It is said to be a field where advertising is rampant.
She and Kopp are currently conducting research examining how various health tests, including AMH tests, are promoted on social media by companies and influencers.
“Who wouldn't want to feel empowered and in control of their health?” says Dr Karin Hammerberg from Monash University's Global and Women's Health Unit.
“But when it's associated with a product that's fundamentally defective, useless, and costs money, that's just false advertising.”
However, Hammarberg said: Rules and regulations for online advertising of therapeutic products These foods, which contain vitamins and minerals, have been difficult for regulators to enforce.
“Plus, these industries are very powerful, they make huge profits, and they're often essentially shareholder-owned. So the more you sell this product, the more money you make. Consumer protections need to be further strengthened, especially when it comes to holding direct-to-consumer websites and the companies behind them accountable.”
