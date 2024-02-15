Get rid of depression through exercise – UQ News





Research from the University of Queensland says exercise is a powerful tool to combat depression and should be prescribed regularly as part of a treatment plan. Dr. Michael Noetel From UQ Faculty of Psychology We reviewed more than 200 studies examining the effects of exercise, psychotherapy, and antidepressants in treating depression. “We found that activities such as walking, jogging, yoga, and strength training are very beneficial in treating depression,” Dr. Noetel said. “We found that strength training was a particularly effective form of exercise for young women, while older men benefited the most from yoga. “We know that many people respond well to medication and psychotherapy for depression, but many people resist treatment. “We now know that exercise should be considered alongside traditional interventions as a core treatment for depression. “Of course, people receiving treatment for depression should consult a doctor before changing their behavior, but most people can start walking without major obstacles.” Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide and has been shown to reduce life satisfaction more than divorce, debt or diabetes. It can also lead to other health problems such as anxiety, heart disease, and cancer. Dr. Noetel said exercise should be prescribed as part of a treatment plan for depression. “As well as improving physical and cognitive health, exercise is one of the best things we can do for our mental health,” he said. “Different types of exercise have different effects. Some are social and get you outside, while others can boost your confidence or help you get more space from your thoughts. “But all exercise releases neurotransmitters that can change our mood. “If exercise were medicine, it would disappear from the shelves.” Dr. Noetel said it was found that people who were given a clear, structured physical activity program performed better. “But no matter how often people exercise, no matter what other health problems they have, or how severe their depression is, in all scenarios exercise has a meaningful impact on their depression. ” he says. “More support is needed to help people start and maintain physical activity. “Exercise prescription for people with depression also needs to be individualized, taking into account the individual's circumstances to ensure the most effective plan for that person.” The researchers noted that some of the studies included in the review had limitations and further high-quality studies were needed. of research paper Published in B.M.J. Media inquiries Faculty of Health and Behavioral Sciences Faculty of Communication

