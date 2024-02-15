Syphilis rates for mothers, risk to infants soar, CDC says





February 14, 2024 — The overall proportion of women giving birth with syphilis more than tripled from 2016 to 2022, new figures from the World Health Organization reveal. CDC. That number increased from 87.2 to 280.4 per 100,000 live births, according to the CDC. More than 10,000 women who gave birth in 2022 had syphilis. In 2016, that number was 3,400. That coincides with a sharp rise in the number of babies born with congenital syphilis, or syphilis. CNN Reported and pointed out. “In infants, syphilis can be a severely disabling and sometimes life-threatening infection.” CNN also reported that a previous CDC report said that approximately 3,800 babies will be born with congenital syphilis in 2022. This is 10 times more than 10 years ago. Syphilis caused 282 stillbirths and infant deaths in 2022. The CDC report also found that “syphilis prevalence was highest among American Indians and Alaska Natives, among mothers younger than 25 years of age, and without prenatal care. 2021-2022. , birth rates ranged from 45.8 per 100,000 live births in Maine to 762.6 per 100,000 live births in South Dakota.” Syphilis is a disease that can be transmitted from mother to baby through the placenta. According to the CDC, nearly 90% of congenital cases are preventable through testing and treatment. The incidence of maternal syphilis is lowest in women who receive prenatal care early in pregnancy. This rate is almost four times higher than the average for those who do not receive prenatal care. This rate is also higher in women under 25 and decreases with age, according to new statistics from the CDC. South Dakota was the state with the highest rate of maternal syphilis in 2021-2022. It was one of six states with an increase of more than 400% from 2016 to 2017. Of the three states that did not see a significant increase, Maine had the lowest rate.

