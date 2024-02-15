Health
Data shows walking, yoga, and strength training may treat as well as treat depression.
When a wave of depression hits, exercising may seem like the last thing you want to do. But new research says it may be important for feeling better.
Different types of exercise – including walkjogging, yoga, tai chithat aerobic exercise and strength training were as powerful as therapy when it came to treating depression. The study was published Wednesday in the BMJ.
“Depression affects between (10%) and 25% of people. It is more detrimental to health than debt, divorce or diabetes,” said the study's lead author, Professor of Psychology at the University of Queensland in Australia. Senior Lecturer Dr. Michael Noetel said in an email.
“Yet, only half of people with depression receive treatment.”
Researchers analyzed data from 218 studies on exercise and depression involving more than 14,000 people.
Although the study is at risk of bias, Noetel said the systemic benefits of exercise, combined with data suggesting it can help with depression, make it a powerful treatment option. .
The results are in line with what many other studies have said about the benefits of exercise, said Dr. S., an adjunct assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and co-founder of Spring Health, a mental health care service. said Dr. Adam Chekroed. He was not involved in this study.
Mr. Chekrod's 2018 survey It was shown that out of more than 1.2 million Americans, those who exercised reported a better sense of well-being and mental health.
Both studies should give people confidence that exercise is a good approach to treating depression, along with other options such as therapy and medication, Chekrud said.
“None of these treatments are silver bullets,” Noetel said. “But given how debilitating depression can be, almost all patients should be offered both exercise and therapy.” .
According to the data, the study found that it's better to increase your exercise volume and increase your training intensity, but you don't have to start training like a professional athlete.
“It didn't matter how much exercise people did, like the number of sessions or minutes per week,” Noetel says. “It also didn't really matter how long the exercise program lasted.”
read more: Find the exercise that's right for you here
She said the intensity of exercise made the biggest difference, but walking also had an effect.
While any exercise is better than no exercise, Noetel recommended adding some challenges.
“We initially thought that people with depression might need to 'relieve their symptoms'. It's much better to have a clear program aimed at giving you at least a little bit of a boost.” I understand that,” he said.
Many people struggle to find the motivation to exercise, and adding depression to the mix can make it even harder to start.
Setting goals and tracking activity didn't seem to help in the studies Noetel analyzed.
“Rather, I think we need to follow more established wisdom about what works,” he said, pointing to support and accountability.
Noetel added that you can find them by joining a fitness group, hiring a trainer or asking a loved one to go for a walk with you.
“By taking some steps to get support, you're more likely to keep moving forward,” he said.
Whether you are weight training or walking, you should: make activities fun To keep it that way.
“Be kind to your future self by making exercise as easy and appealing as possible, whether it's by buying an audiobook or trying it out at a yoga studio,” says Noetel.
According to some researchers, the more you enjoy your workout, the more confident you will be in overcoming exercise obstacles and the more likely you are to stick with your plan. 2015 survey.
“So if it's hard for you, be kind to yourself. We always forget how easy it is to let exercise get in the way of us in life. So don't let your happiness depend on it.” Make backup plans as if you were there…because it is,” Noetel says.
