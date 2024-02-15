Genetics may explain higher prostate cancer risk in black men, scientists say | Prostate Cancer





Scientists have discovered a genetic mutation that may help explain why black men have a higher risk of developing prostate cancer compared to other ethnicities.The findings could lead to: Testing to identify those most at risk Suppress disease onset and increase survival rate. Prostate cancer is Most common cancer in British men, around 52,300 new infections and 12,000 deaths are recorded in the UK each year. Black men are twice as likely to be diagnosed with the disease and 2.5 times more likely to die than white men. The reason for this difference is unknown, but it is thought to involve differences in the levels of a protein called the androgen receptor. Male hormones such as testosterone bind to it and send signals to cancer cells telling them to continue growing and dividing. But while previous research suggested that black men have higher levels of androgen receptors, no one really understood why until now. A key issue is that the genetic databases researchers use to look for sequences that might help explain such differences are based primarily on the DNA of white men. “There hasn't been much information about the differences in mutation frequencies between populations that explain why black men are more likely to develop prostate cancer,” said Greg, a senior lecturer at the University of Essex who co-led the study.・Dr. Brook said. . To overcome this problem, Dr. Antonio Marco, also at the University of Essex, has developed an approach that looks for differences in the regulatory regions of genes, taking into account recently gathered information about differences in human populations. They used this tool to analyze the DNA of more than 75,000 people from diverse populations around the world, searching for regulatory regions that may explain why black men produce higher levels of androgen receptors. did. The study, which has not yet been published, identified mutations in three regions of DNA that control androgen receptor levels. “These specific changes to the genetic code [mutations] It's common in men of African descent, but virtually absent in men of European descent,” Marco says. They also identified hundreds of other mutations that differ between populations and may influence prostate cancer risk in men. These findings could eventually lead to genetic tests that can predict which subset of men is most likely to develop the disease. “Such tests have the potential to revolutionize the management of this disease, much like mammography for breast cancer,” Brook said. Dr. Naomi Elster, Director of Communications, Prostate cancer Research, which funded the study, said: “For too long, people have known about the disparity in prostate cancer between black and white men, but we haven't done enough about it. This is important. This study changes the game and provides much-needed answers as to why black men are at greater risk. “We hope this will help us close the survival gap by identifying Black people who need to be tested more regularly and perhaps treated differently.”

