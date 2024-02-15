Long coronavirus patient creates video to help others





Long Covid patients in south London have helped create a video in the hope it will benefit others with the disease. 10 short videos offer tips on how to deal with fatigue, brain fog, sleep disturbances, and more. These were developed in collaboration with clinicians at Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' Hospital, who have treated more than 3,000 long-term coronavirus patients. The video is Created in English, Spanish, and Portuguese for hospital websites.

George Apunte, 43, from Lambeth, is one of the patients who helped make the video. Recalling the worst of the long COVID-19 pandemic, he said: “I felt dizzy. I had a severe fever, shortness of breath and joint pain. I would say the fatigue was killing me. “It was really difficult because I couldn't use the strength to pick up my one-year-old son. I felt like my precious time was taken away from me.”

Another patient from South East London Long Corona Program Stephanie Schreiber, 48, from Bromley, is helping with the video production. The mother of two said she hopes it will help others in her position. She lost her job due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 and struggled to perform even her most basic tasks. “We're really proud of what we were able to build,” she said. “We hope that we have alleviated the long-standing fear of coronavirus and shown that recovery is possible.” Now, nearly four years after contracting COVID-19, she is retraining as a health coach as she continues to recover.

The South East London Long Corona Program, which supported both George and Stephanie, brought together doctors, physiotherapists, psychologists and other therapists across all five hospital trusts in the region. It's a team. This is a two-year program that seeks to find better ways to treat long-term coronavirus patients and reach some of the region's more diverse communities. Clinicians say they hope the video will help families and employers better understand the lingering coronavirus and maybe even start a conversation about the disease. They also say it can help people suffering from other long-term or chronic conditions. Professor Nick Hart, co-director of the South East London Long Corona Programme, said: “We really hope these videos will help people manage their symptoms and make a difference.” The video can be viewed on the Guy's and St Thomas' website or on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cw4mg8kd7y9o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos