Plant-based diet may improve sexual health in men with prostate cancer

New research suggests that eating a plant-based diet may reduce sexual health side effects such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence in men with prostate cancer. New research suggests a plant-based diet may reduce sexual health side effects in prostate cancer patients.

These include reducing the risk of erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

Urologists and oncologists say the study is important, especially since prostate cancer is the top cancer diagnosis in men. plant-based diet etc. mediterranean diet It has long been praised for its ability to reduce the risk of diseases including prostate cancer and mortality from all causes. for example, pair of the study showed in 2022 that a plant-based diet may reduce the odds of prostate cancer. New research shows these diets may also benefit people who have already been diagnosed with prostate cancer. new the study Studies have shown that people who eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and grains while limiting their intake of dairy products and meat may have fewer common side effects of prostate cancer, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. Suggests. “Prostate cancer patients often ask if there is anything they can do to reduce their side effects,” says the study's lead author, a urologist. Dr. Stacey Loeb, a urologist and professor at New York University Langone Health, is the study's lead author. “Our findings are important because they show for the first time that eating more plant-based foods is associated with better quality of life scores in men with prostate cancer.” According to , prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States. National Cancer Institute . It is the number one cancer diagnosis in men and second overall, with the number of cases expected to exceed 288,000. American Cancer Society This number is expected to rise to nearly 300,000 by 2024. One urological oncologist said studies like this are important because while the treatment can be lifesaving, the side effects can be stressful not only for the patient but also for their partner. I am. “This area of ​​research is valuable and needed, as there is a significant lack of reliable data on how lifestyle modifications and dietary changes can improve the quality of life of prostate cancer patients. “We're doing it,” he says. Dr.Ramkishen Narayananis a board-certified urologist and urologic oncologist and director of the Center for Urologic Health at the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

Loeb says the study came about because the researchers wanted to do a follow-up study. 2022 survey A study of more than 47,000 men showed that a plant-based diet may reduce the risk of deadly prostate cancer by 19%. To conduct this study, experts from New York University Grossman School of Medicine and Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health collaborated to analyze more than 3,500 men who had already been diagnosed with prostate cancer, We looked to see if diet could reduce side effects such as erectile dysfunction. Decreased quality of life. Loeb explains that the researchers divided the men into five groups based on their dietary patterns. The groups ranged from the least plant-based and most animal-based to the most plant-based and least animal-based. People who ate the most plant-based foods and the least animal-based foods had better sexual function (8-11%), urinary health (up to 14%), and energy (up to 13%) Score reported. People who adhered to a more plant-based diet had 12 to 27 percent higher gut function scores than their peers who ate fewer plant-based foods and more animal-based foods. That's a lot of numbers. What are the key points? “This study suggests that for prostate cancer patients, eating plant-based foods is associated with improved quality of life, including erectile dysfunction, urinary problems, and hormonal health.” I am. Dr. Mina M. Pham, MD, medical director of the urologic oncology division of robotic surgery at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Maritime University Medical Center. “These quality of life issues affect prostate cancer patients to varying degrees, depending on treatment, stage of disease, and other health conditions.”

“This study was not designed to answer the question 'why?'” he explains. Dr. Evan Lacefield, a urologist at Memorial Hermann. “We have to extrapolate based on past studies showing benefits in cardiovascular and metabolic health.” For example, Lacefield says plant-based diets are associated with lower rates of metabolic diseases and conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Consider high blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. a Looking back on 2023 More than 30 studies show that switching from an animal-based diet containing red and processed meats, eggs, dairy products, poultry, and butter to one that emphasizes nuts, legumes, whole grains, and olive oil can improve your heart metabolism. has been shown to be beneficial to human health. . Narayanan said further research is needed to dig deeper into the mechanisms behind why plant-based foods can lower the risk of chronic diseases such as prostate cancer and the risk of side effects if prostate cancer develops. There is. “This is an area where more research is needed, especially regarding the biochemical pathways of how a plant-based diet can actually reduce inflammation in prostate cancer patients,” Narayanan says. “A potential mechanism could be the general anti-inflammatory effects of a plant-based diet.” Narayanan added that people who consume a diet rich in plant-based foods over a long period of time may also continue other lifestyle habits that can reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome, such as regular exercise. I am. “[These habits] It helps avoid metabolic syndrome, which can impede recovery after optimal treatment,” says Narayanan.

Pham is impressed by the quality of the research, which he believes will help bust myths surrounding food and sexual health and provide patients and healthcare professionals with tools to manage the side effects of prostate cancer. He said it was possible. “I think this is a great study that shows how the quality of life for prostate cancer patients can be improved and provides doctors with information to promote a healthy lifestyle for their patients,” Pham said. To tell. “There's a societal misconception that a meat-based diet can improve sexual function and virility. But this study shows that's not true.” Based on the wealth of information about the benefits of a plant-based diet, some people may not be surprised. “Most data from this and other medical fields indicate that plant-based diets are broadly beneficial to human health,” says Lacefield. “It is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, sexual dysfunction, urinary dysfunction, cancer, and dementia.” Still, this study has some limitations. Dr.Jamin Brahmbhatta urologist with Orlando Health Medical Group, warns: Trust in self-reported data

Intake from predominantly white health care workers

observation design “While this research is certainly promising, it is important to approach the results with a critical eye,” Brahmbhatt says. “This is a stepping stone rather than a final decision, and highlights the need for further research including broader and more diverse patient populations, and the potential for interventional studies to establish causality.”

While there are benefits to adapting to a plant-based diet, the initial challenge may feel like a drawback for some. These expert tips may come in handy. Please consult your medical team Pham agrees that a plant-based diet is a “great health option.” However, he advises people, especially those with underlying health conditions, to consult their health care team first. “Nutritional considerations can vary from person to person, and while a plant-based diet is generally a healthy choice, certain vitamin deficiencies, such as B12 and vitamin D, may be associated with a plant-based diet. “So it's important to: Talk to your doctor,” Pham says. Pham and Narayanan agree that talking to a nutritionist or nutritionist can help fill in any potential nutrient gaps. “They are iron, vitamin B12, [and other nutrients] This may be reduced with a plant-based diet,” says Narayanan. Please start slowly If you've been relying on animal products for a long time, experts suggest making small changes and building from there, rather than making a big change all at once. “Gradually increase the amount of plant foods in your diet while reducing your meat and dairy intake,” says Brahmbhatt. Diversity is key A plant-based diet doesn't have to be limited to spinach and kale, but these leafy green vegetables should be staples of your diet. “Make sure to eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes to get all the nutrients you need,” says Brahmbhatt. For example, Brahmbhatt says you can blend your breakfast smoothie with plant-based protein sources like leafy greens, berries, omega-3-rich flaxseed, and pea protein. For lunch and dinner, try salads with a rainbow of vegetables, quinoa, tofu and nuts. He explains that combining grains like quinoa with plant-based proteins like tofu creates a complete protein. It is also reasonable to continue consuming animal protein. Be careful about which proteins you use regularly. “Eating one serving of unprocessed animal protein, such as fish, is perfectly fine,” says Narayanan.