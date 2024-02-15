Health
What is Alaska pox and what are the risks?: NPR
Alaska state health officials reported last week: man died in january After being infected with a virus known as Alaskan pox.
The disease was first discovered in 2015 in a person living near Fairbanks, Alaska, and several infections have been confirmed since then.
But authorities believe last month's case is the first death from the newly discovered virus, as well as the first known case. Cases are occurring both within and outside the state, and authorities are now reminding doctors in the state to be on the lookout for signs of the disease.
Still, officials note that immunocompromised people may be at higher risk of severe illness from the virus, and so far the only known case of Alaska pox has been detected in the state.
What is Alaska pox?
Alaska pox is a type of orthopox virus that infects mammals, including humans, and causes skin lesions. Other orthopoxviruses include: Smallpox virus now eradicated similarly Mpoxwhich one Formerly known as monkeypox, it experienced major outbreaks In 2022, there will be several thousand cases of infection worldwide.
“Orthopoxviruses are zoonotic viruses that circulate primarily in animal populations and can occasionally infect humans,” said Julia Rogers, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska Public Media reported.
The Alaska Department of Public Health states: Viruses are mainly found in small animals In the Fairbanks area, they include shrews and red-backed voles.
Patients usually have one or more skin lesions and may also have swollen lymph nodes and joint or muscle pain.
What do we know about reported Alaska pox cases?
Seven cases of the virus have been confirmed in Alaska since 2015, including one death last month. Six of the cases were detected in the Fairbanks area, and the man who died last month was from a wooded area on the Kenai Peninsula.
The patient, who was hospitalized and later died, was an “elderly man” who lived alone and had a weakened immune system due to cancer treatment, which authorities said “may have contributed” to the severity of his illness.
The man also told health officials that he gardened in his backyard, took care of a stray cat, and frequently scratched himself by hunting small animals nearby. The cat tested negative for orthopoxvirus.
Officials believe there are many more cases of Alaskan pox in humans that have not been caught.
Epidemiologist Rogers said he expects Alaska pox infections to remain rare.
Most patients with recorded cases of Alaskan pox suffered from a mild illness that resolved on its own after a few weeks.
Can you get Alaska pox from someone else?
It's unclear.
up to now, There is no human-to-human transmission The Alaska Department of Health says that fact is documented.
They also point out that some orthopoxviruses can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions.
Pet cats and dogs can also spread the virus.
“We don't know exactly how the virus spreads from animals to humans, but it is likely through contact with small mammals or pets.” [with] “Small wild mammals may play a role.” Public Health Agency says on its website.
Health officials encourage people with lesions that may be caused by Alaska pox to cover them with a bandage.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends: people keep a safe distance from wild animals And wash your hands after going outside.
What is being done to respond to Alaska pox cases?
The first six cases of Alaska pox were discovered in the Fairbanks area, but more recent cases have occurred on the Kenai Peninsula, suggesting the virus is more geographically widespread in the state than previously known. It is shown that.
The Alaska Epidemiology Section works with the CDC and the University of Alaska Museum on the following efforts outside the interior of the state: Test small mammals Antivirus.
State health officials are also reminding Alaska physicians to familiarize themselves with the symptoms of Alaska variola and to report any suspected cases to the epidemiology division.

