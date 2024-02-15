Spread of infection in Northern Ireland is 'only a matter of time'





Getty Images There has been no confirmed measles case in Northern Ireland for seven years. Health authorities have warned that it is only a matter of time before a measles outbreak occurs in Northern Ireland. No cases of infection have been detected in this region for seven years. However, cases have been rising across the UK and Ireland in recent weeks. Stormont's deputy chief medical officer, Dr Rhoda Geoghegan, said new cases were likely to emerge in Northern Ireland. “While there have been no confirmed cases of measles in Northern Ireland since 2017, it is only a matter of time before the disease is reported here,” Dr Geoghegan said. He said the Ministry of Health was working closely with the Public Health Agency (PHA) to “monitor the situation on the ground.” The warning will appear after adult death They contracted measles in the Republic of Ireland earlier this month. This has raised concerns among authorities about the possibility of an island-wide outbreak, raising concerns that vaccination rates will decline. The ministry said official statistics show measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination coverage in Northern Ireland is below World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations. Getty Images The World Health Organization recommends that 95% of children receive both doses of the MMR vaccine by age 5 Almost 89% of children in Northern Ireland have received their first MMR jab, but fewer have received their second dose, with only 85% of children fully vaccinated by the age of five. WHO recommends 95% vaccination coverage. a PHA vaccination catch-up campaign It is currently underway in Northern Ireland. “It is important that everyone realizes that the most effective way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine and maintain high doses,” Dr. Geoghegan said. He added: “Increasing uptake of the full course of MMR vaccine in Northern Ireland is essential and we all act now to tackle the measles threat.” What are the symptoms of measles? Dr. Geoghegan said people may overlook its severity because the condition has not been seen regularly in recent years. “Measles can cause serious illness in children, and some people who contract measles can suffer life-changing complications,” she explained. “It's important to remember that measles can cause serious infection and illness in adults.” Dr Joanne MacLean, from the PHA, said the drop in vaccination rates “opened up a real possibility” for the disease to spread again in Northern Ireland. She worries that people are complacent with illnesses that are seen as a result of the past. “Sadly, as we have seen in the Republic of Ireland over the past week, measles can be deadly,” she said. “It is therefore important that we do our best as a community to increase MMR vaccination rates and pay attention to the signs and symptoms of measles given the live threat and risk of spread that it poses.”

