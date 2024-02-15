Prognosis is discouraging for women with cardiovascular disease

Many “heart attack” images show a man or woman clutching their chest in pain; … [+] Symptoms of seizures may be different for men and women. The woman (her and her doctor) may not believe she is having a heart attack as a result because she does not experience this “typical” symptom. getty

In 2021, the Women's Heart Alliance launched a public service announcement about women and heart disease. These PSAs of her set to Lady Gaga's “The Cure” advertisement It was broadcast on 9,500 Conducted on television and radio stations across the country, it aims to educate women about the signs and risks of heart disease, empower them to monitor their heart health, and encourage them to seek help when needed. It was. Although cardiovascular disease number one murder of women, murder 1 in 3 peopleonly 44% As of 2019, the proportion of women considers this to be the biggest health threat, down from 65% a decade ago. Many others do not realize that their cardiovascular disease symptoms, treatment, and prognosis options are different and generally less favorable than those of men.

that's all 60 million (44%) of women in the United States have some form of cardiovascular disease. This includes a variety of problems that affect the heart and blood vessels, such as abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), clogged arteries (coronary artery disease), heart attacks, and heart failure. ,stroke.as Adam Sharkawyco-founder and managing partner of a venture capital firm material impact“It has long been thought that cardiovascular health is largely gender independent, meaning that symptoms present in women are similar to those in men.'' But, as he points out, heart-related problems are not actually gender-neutral. For example, women generally have the following characteristics: heart and blood vessels become smaller They are more likely than men to develop heart disease in the small arteries of the heart. That heart disease can be: difficult to diagnose than aortic problems or diseases.women are more likely than men obesitythings to do lack of sleepand become I felt stressed: These are all risk factors for heart attack and other heart problems.

In addition, female-specific conditions such as pregnancy and menopause may also be risk factors.Pregnancy may cause the following gestational diabetes and high blood pressure While menopause may occur, lead It not only reduces estrogen levels, but also causes high blood pressure, high cholesterol, increased fat around the heart, and weight gain. From gestational diabetes to weight gain, these conditions are all risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

But even if a woman has a heart attack, it could be a sign of coronary artery disease. most common type Possible cardiovascular disease. She may go unnoticed because her symptoms are “atypical.” 2020 survey found 71.6% of respondents recognized sudden pain or discomfort in the chest as a symptom of a heart attack. However, women Probability is high Men are more likely to experience discomfort in the abdomen, jaw, neck, and upper back, dizziness or lightheadedness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea or vomiting, pain in one or both arms, shortness of breath, sweating, and other symptoms associated with chest pain. Symptoms without symptoms are seen. / or feeling unusually tired.

However, some cardiologists I got it. The word “atypical” to describe the woman's symptoms should be replaced with “understudied.” After all, there is a lack of gender-specific data on cardiovascular disease, including from clinical trials.as Alicia Chong RodriguezFounder and CEO of a startup focused on women's health bloomer techexplains, “Existing treatment techniques and treatments are designed primarily using data from male animals and men and are therefore often inadequate for women.” . Sharkawi similarly said, “…many groundbreaking clinical studies, in which the entire treatment of cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated, are based primarily on data from male subjects.” Incidentally, from 2010 to 2017 A survey of 740 cardiovascular clinical trials conducted in 2017 found that 38% participants were women. Observational studies conducted between 2000 and 2019 and focused on cardiovascular prescription drugs collectively found that 28% Female participants.Most recently in 2022 article in new york times The proportion of women participating in clinical trials related to heart attacks and interventional treatments is estimated to be between 20% and 25%.

As a result, neither women nor their doctors may recognize these symptoms as related to cardiovascular disease. In fact, a report by the American Heart Association states that found Heart attacks in women who do not exhibit chest pain have a high mortality rate. One reason for this is that these “atypical” symptoms mean it takes patients and doctors longer to identify and treat the problem than for “typical” symptoms such as chest pain. Another study found that even women with symptoms consistent with heart disease, such as typical chest pain, twice the probability They are more likely to be diagnosed with a mental illness than men with the same symptoms.

However, that is not the only difference based on gender.Female patients who came to the emergency room were mostly kept waiting, despite various health conditions 10 minutes extra Initial evaluation is higher than that of male patients.Just that waiting time To increase For non-white women. Meanwhile, there are delays in admitting patients from emergency rooms. related to Increased 30-day mortality. Outside of the emergency room, women are less likely than men. to have Electrocardiogram to check the electrical activity of the heart (74% of women compared to almost 79% of men) Hospitalized Sent to hospital or observation unit (approximately 18% of men vs. 12% of women).

Three popular treatments option For cardiovascular disease, angioplasty and stenting (using balloons or stents, short wire mesh tubes to widen narrow or blocked arteries), coronary artery bypass grafting (body blood vessels from another part of the body). pump blood into the coronary arteries (which pump blood around blockages around the heart), and administer drugs. Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) very common Heart surgery – but recently, new york times report CABG is not as safe for women as it is for men. Because the surgery has been primarily studied in men, women have higher mortality rates and more complications after surgery than men.

Another example of this male bias is in drug therapy.Despite guideline recommendations, women unlikely More than men receive high-intensity statins, which lower bad cholesterol, after being hospitalized for “acute coronary artery disease.” And as of 2016, the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) reported that heart failure still remains. guidelines Women generally shorter and smaller than men.Women too have Compared to men, they have lower intestinal enzyme activity, lower gastrointestinal motility, and a slower glomerular filtration rate (indicating the degree of kidney function). take the lead Among these are sex-related differences in drug absorption and distribution.Should generally be prescribed to women smaller dose than men, but not on the same dose.

in short, multiple the study Indicates that an adverse outcome is likely to occur. 2-3 times higher Women are at higher risk than men in the short and long term after a heart attack.

February is American Heart Month. Everyone, especially women, should focus on the heart, raise your voice For cardiovascular health. Sharkawi summarizes: “We know that many aspects of cardiovascular disease are different in women, and that there are many interconnections between cardiovascular disease and other, more female-specific health conditions.” Chong-Rodriguez adds, “Innovations that transform this industry are critical.” Advocating for health care, knowing the gender-specific signs of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases, and supporting breakthrough innovations are the key to promoting preventable heart-related diseases for women during American Heart Month and every month thereafter. This will help prevent you from getting sick or dying.