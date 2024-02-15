Research shows that medical abortion via telemedicine is as safe and effective as a clinic visit





Medical abortion, also known as medical abortion, is a method of ending a pregnancy. use pills Not a surgical procedure.it is most common format About abortion in America.

It's been on fire lately. In April, a Texas judge blocked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, one of the drugs actually used in the United States. The drug remains available while the ruling is reviewed. United States Supreme Court.

U.S. providers offer some level of telehealth services for medication abortion From around 2008, but during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become a much more widely used option. In 2021, the FDA announced that medical providers will no longer require in-person appointments to dispense medications, and virtual appointments will increase in states where abortion and abortion telemedicine is available. It's not prohibited.

The latest study was published Thursday in the journal natural medicinehas shown that, with very rare exceptions, telemedicine for medical abortion is effective and safe, whether using secure forms of text messaging or video calls. Most participants in this study worked with their providers via text, but follow-up phone calls and video conferences were also available.

The study looked at 6,034 medication records. From April 2021 to January 2022, three virtual clinics operating in 20 states and the District of Columbia will provide abortions via telemedicine. The effectiveness and safety of medication abortions provided through video and text appointments were found to be similar to numbers from other studies of in-person medication abortion care.

Similar to in-person appointments, patients who chose the telemedicine option were not required to undergo any testing or physical examination. Rather, the provider made the decision to provide the abortion pill based on the patient's medical history.

Medical abortion is intended for use up to 10 weeks after the start of a pregnant person's last menstrual period.it is Not recommended It is for people with certain health conditions or who have had an ectopic pregnancy (a rare event in which a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus).

In the new study, patients with risk factors or symptoms of an ectopic pregnancy, or who may be beyond the required gestational age, were referred for an ultrasound.

Of the 6,034 abortions studied, 99.8% had no serious adverse events.

“In total, 0.25% of patients experienced a serious adverse event related to abortion, 0.16% were treated for an ectopic pregnancy, and 1.3% visited the emergency department after the abortion,” the study stated. There is.

The study also showed that medication abortion is highly effective, with 97.7% of participants achieving a complete abortion after taking the pill and requiring no subsequent intervention. Among those whose abortion was not initially completed, 0.56% took additional medications to complete the abortion, 1.4% required a surgical procedure, and 0.94% had a confirmed or suspected continued pregnancy.

Results were similar regardless of patient race, ethnicity, or age.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, concluded that “telehealth medication abortion is effective, safe, and comparable to the published costs of in-person medication abortion care.”

Dr. Pratima Gupta, a San Diego abortion provider who was not involved in the new study, said the new study helps confirm that abortion is safe and effective.

“It's great to have research data that confirms what we already know about the safety of medical abortion,” she says.

Medication abortion is one of the most commonly performed procedures in the U.S., Gupta said. Telemedicine options are meeting patient needs, and that has been the case as more states restrict access to abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. It could be even more important, she said.

“I think it's really great to be able to meet patients where they are. So whether it's texting, phone calls, video, whatever their preferred method of communication is, we can meet their needs with accessibility. We can,” said Mr. Gupta. “And it gives them the privacy they need to take control of their lives.”