5 Health Benefits of Cinnamon, According to Experts – Forbes Health





Research shows that consuming cinnamon may provide health benefits. “Some of cinnamon's most notable benefits are its effects on blood sugar and insulin regulation,” says Sarah Herrington, a nutritionist at Brio Medical, an alternative medicine center in Scottsdale, Arizona. May improve diabetes and metabolic health According to a 2022 research review, cinnamon may mimic the effects of insulin. Eight studies showed that cinnamon improved fasting and postprandial (postprandial) blood sugar levels. One review of randomized controlled trials found that consuming 120 mg to 6 g per day for 4 to 18 weeks reduced fasting plasma glucose levels. “Cinnamon's main health benefit is that it may help regulate blood sugar levels, potentially leading to improved blood sugar levels. Diabetes Samantha Turner, registered dietitian and owner of Forks & Grace, a Virginia-based company that provides faith-based nutrition programs, explains. May prevent heart disease Studies have shown a correlation between cinnamon and a lower risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. A review of 13 studies shows that supplementing with spices can lower triglycerides and total triglycerides. cholesterol level, two risk factors for heart disease. A 2020 research review found that consuming less than 1 teaspoon daily may lower blood pressure in obese people. May reduce inflammation Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce inflammation in the body. It is rich in powerful antioxidants, including polyphenols. Polyphenols are natural compounds that protect against oxidative damage caused by free radicals (unstable molecules produced within the body or from external sources such as air pollution that can cause aging and disease). ). A 2020 meta-analysis demonstrated that cinnamon supplements ranging from 1.5 to 4 grams per day may increase blood antioxidant levels and lower inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein. I did. May prevent cancer In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon may also have anti-cancer properties, according to a 2019 review. European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. The review concludes that cinnamon promotes apoptosis, or programmed cell death, meaning it may impede cancer progression. Potential to improve oral hygiene Cinnamon oil can help improve your oral health as it may protect against certain bacteria that cause bad breath, cavities, and oral infections. A 2011 study found that cinnamon oil exhibits various antibacterial activities by inhibiting bacteria involved in tooth decay. Cinnamon oil can be purchased online or at health food stores.

