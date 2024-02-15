How new surveillance methods are identifying Lyme disease cases in the US









Diseases spread by ticks and other insects are becoming more common in the U.S., but a new methodology for tracking Lyme disease may overestimate the huge spike in cases seen in 2022. . More than 62,000 cases of Lyme disease were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022, an increase of nearly 70% compared to the annual average from 2017 to 2019, according to the report. report It was announced by the agency on Thursday. However, the sharp increase “likely reflects changes in surveillance methods rather than changes in disease risk,” according to the CDC. majority Lyme disease cases In the United States, ticks have been reported from more than a dozen jurisdictions in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Upper Midwest, where ticks are particularly prevalent. In 2022, state and territorial epidemiologists will revise the reporting standards for Lyme disease cases, allowing these high-incidence jurisdictions to rely solely on laboratory evidence without the need to collect and confirm additional clinical information from patients. Cases can now be reported based on The CDC report said some cases may have gone unreported before 2022 because health departments were unable to verify clinical information. The shift could help ease the burden on public health workers, as rising infection rates were already creating challenges in some jurisdictions. The new method may help capture more cases and provide better overall insight and comparisons of trends across jurisdictions, but it may be difficult to track historical trends from before the change. Challenges arise. Despite the significant spike, the number of Lyme disease cases reported to the CDC is only a fraction of the estimated total number of cases. There are an estimated 476,000 Lyme disease diagnoses each year in the U.S., nearly eight times the number captured in 2022 with improved surveillance methods. Vector-borne diseases spread by biting insects and arachnids, such as ticks, mosquitoes, fleas, and lice, are a serious and growing threat to public health. According to the CDC, the number of infections has doubled in the United States over the past 20 years. Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, along with Zika virus, West Nile virus, dengue fever, malaria, plague, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Alpha-gal syndrome. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched a national public health initiative. strategy To prevent and control vector-borne diseases in the population. The plan brings together 17 federal departments to better understand the spread of the disease and develop tools to diagnose and treat it. “Changes in land-use patterns, global travel and trade, and a changing climate continue to increase the threat of existing and emerging vector-borne diseases,” HHS said in a news release about the new strategy. “The number of pathogens spread by vectors continues to increase as their geographic range expands, but only one vaccine is available to protect people from nearly 20 threats in the country.”

