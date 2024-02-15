Hitchhiker cancer vaccine makes clinical progress | Massachusetts Institute of Technology News

Therapeutic cancer vaccines are an attractive strategy to treat malignant tumors. In theory, if you inject a patient with a peptide antigen (a protein fragment of a mutated protein that is only expressed by tumor cells), T cells will learn to recognize and attack cancer cells that express the corresponding protein. . By teaching the patient's own immune system to attack cancer cells, these vaccines ideally not only eliminate the tumor but also prevent it from coming back.

However, despite decades of research, no effective cancer vaccine has been developed.

“A lot of research has been done to make cancer vaccines more effective,” said John, a professor in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Department of Biological Engineering and Department of Materials Science and Engineering and director of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. Darrell Irvine, a member of the group, said: “But even in mice and other models, they usually elicit only weak immune responses. And when these vaccines are tested in a clinical setting, their effectiveness disappears.”

A new hope may now be in front of us. The vaccine is based on a new approach developed by Irvine and colleagues at MIT and refined by MIT researchers. Elisio Therapeuticsis an MIT spin-out company founded by Irvine to translate experiments into treatments, and has shown promising results in clinical trials, including a vaccine that could help prevent pancreatic cancer and other cancers. It also includes phase 1 data that suggests it may serve as a viable option.

construct a question

When Haipeng Liu joined Irvine's lab as a postdoc nearly 15 years ago, he wanted to dig deeper into the question of why cancer vaccines weren't living up to their promise. He says one important reason why peptide vaccines against cancer and other diseases tend not to provoke strong immune responses is that they don't travel in sufficient quantities to the lymph nodes, where populations of teachable T cells are concentrated. I discovered that this is because it doesn't work. He knew that attempts to target peptides to lymph nodes were inaccurate. Even when delivered with nanoparticles or bound to antibodies on lymphoid immune cells, too much of the vaccine peptide was taken up by the wrong cells in the tissue or never even reached the lymph nodes. Lymph nodes.

But Liu, now an associate professor of chemical engineering and materials science at Wayne State University, also had a simple, unanswered question. “If the vaccine peptides didn't reach the lymph nodes, where did they go?”

In pursuit of answers, Liu and his colleagues at the Irvine lab would make key discoveries that would allow them to develop a vaccine that transports peptides to lymph nodes and causes a surprisingly strong immune response in mice. . The vaccine is now in the hands of Elysio Therapeutics, a spinout from the Irvine Institute, with early clinical results showing similarly strong immune responses in human patients.

Liu began testing peptide vaccines in mouse models and found that peptides injected into the skin or muscles typically leak rapidly into the bloodstream, where they are diluted and degraded without being carried to the lymph nodes. He sought to bulk up and protect peptide vaccines by encapsulating them within micellar nanoparticles. This type of nanoparticle consists of an “amphiphilic” molecule with a hydrophilic head that envelops a payload attached to a hydrophobic lipid tail in a water-based solution. Mr. Liu tested his two versions. One is a control that locks the micelle molecules together to tightly encapsulate the peptide vaccine, and the other is a control that does not. Despite the sophisticated chemistry incorporated into the locked micellar nanoparticles, they elicited a weak immune response. Mr. Liu was devastated.

But Irvine was overjoyed. Loosely bound control micelles elicited the strongest immune response he had ever seen. Mr. Liu came up with a potential solution, but it wasn't what he expected.

Vaccine formulation

While working on micellar nanoparticles, Liu also took a closer look at the biology of lymph nodes. He learned that after surgeons remove a tumor, they use a small blue dye to image the lymph nodes to determine the extent of metastasis. Contrary to his expectations, due to the small molecular weight of the dye molecules, they do not disappear into the bloodstream after administration. Instead, the dye binds to albumin, the most common protein in blood and tissue fluids, ensuring reliable tracking to the lymph nodes.

The amphiphiles in Liu's control group behaved similarly to the imaging dyes. Once injected into tissue, the “loose” micelles are broken down by albumin and carry the peptide payload to where it is needed.

Using imaging dyes as a model, the lab began developing a vaccine that uses lipid tails to attach peptide chains to albumin molecules that target lymph nodes.

Once the albumin hitchhiker vaccine was completed, they tested it in mouse models of HIV, melanoma, and cervical cancer. the result, 2014 surveyThey observed that a peptide modified to bind albumin produced a T cell response that was 5 to 10 times greater than the response to the peptide alone.

In subsequent studies, researchers at the Irvine Institute were able to induce an even greater immune response.in one study, the Irvine Institute has combined a cancer-targeted vaccine with CAR T-cell therapy. CAR T has been successfully used to treat blood cancers such as leukemia, but it is less effective against solid tumors, where it suppresses T cells in the immediate vicinity. Combining the vaccine with CAR T cell therapy dramatically increased the antitumor T cell population and the number of T cells that successfully invaded the tumor. This combination eliminated 60% of solid tumors in mice, whereas CAR T cell therapy alone had little effect.

Model of patient impact

By 2016, Irvine had moved the vaccine from bench experiment to patient-ready treatment and was ready to form a new company, Elisio.

“We made sure we set a high bar for our lab,” Irvine says. “In addition to exploiting the same albumin biology in mice and humans, we aimed for and achieved 10-, 30-, and 40-fold higher responses in animal models compared to other gold standard vaccine approaches. And this gave us hope.''These results will lead to a greater immune response in patients. ”

With Elicio, Irvine's vaccine has evolved to a platform that combines lipid-bound peptides and immune adjuvants, without the need for CAR T cells. In 2021, the company started clinical trial AMPLIFY-201 for a vaccine named ELI-002, which targets cancers with mutations in the KRAS gene, focusing on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). This vaccine has the potential to meet an urgent need in cancer treatment. PDAC accounts for 90% of pancreatic cancers, is highly aggressive, and effective treatment options are limited. KRAS mutations cause 90-95% of all his PDAC cases, but there are several mutations that need to be targeted individually for effective treatment. Elysio's cancer vaccine has the potential to target up to seven KRAS variants at once, covering 88% of PDAC cases. The company is initially testing versions targeting two, and Phase 1 and 2 studies are underway for versions targeting all seven KRAS variants.

Data published last month natural medicine Results from a phase 1 clinical trial suggest that the development of an effective cancer treatment vaccine may be on the horizon. The robust responses seen in the Irvine lab's mouse model are mirrored in the 25 patients (20 pancreatic and five colorectal) enrolled in the study so far. Full response was achieved in 84% of patients, with an average 56-fold increase in antitumor T cell counts. Blood biomarkers of residual tumor were removed in 24%. Patients who had a strong immune response had an 86% reduced risk of cancer progression or death. The vaccine was well tolerated by patients and there were no serious side effects.

“Part of the reason I joined Elysio is because my father had KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer,” said Christopher Hack, Elysio's executive vice president, head of research and development, and chief medical officer. said. “Through his journey, we realized that there was a great need for new treatments for KRAS-mutated tumors. It gives me hope that things are progressing.”

In the next phase of the PDAC clinical trial, Elysio is currently testing a vaccine formulation that targets seven KRAS mutations. The company has plans to address other cancers caused by KRAS, including colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Peter Demas, Ph.D. ’13, a former graduate student at the Irvine Institute and now Elisio’s chief scientific officer, believes the research culture at the Koch Institute shaped the evolution of the vaccine and the company.

“The model adopted by KI to integrate basic science and engineering and foster collaboration at the intersection of complementary fields has shaped my passion for innovation and technology that can have real-world impact. “It was very important,” he recalls. “This has been a very special ecosystem for me and many others to develop an engineering mindset while building comprehensive interdisciplinary knowledge in immunology, applied chemistry, and materials science. These themes are central to our work at Elisio.”

Funding for the research underlying Elysio's vaccine platform comes from the Koch Institute Quinennial Cancer Research Fellowship, the Marble Center for Cancer Nanomedicine, and the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Provided by the Bridge Project, a partnership with the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at the University of Technology. Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center.