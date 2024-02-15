6% of Americans living alone report depression, new CDC study finds: shots

. Yana Iskaeva/Getty Images

Yana Iskaeva/Getty Images

According to the study, people who live alone are more likely to report feeling depressed than people who live with other people. new research by CDC National Center for Health Statistics. And the impact is particularly acute for people living alone, who say they have little or no social and emotional support.

“The most interesting takeaway from this study was the importance of feeling supported,” says the social scientist. kathley killam, was not involved in the new study. “And this is consistent with other evidence showing that social support and emotional support play a very important role in people's overall health and well-being.”

The new study comes at a time when the number of single-person households in the United States is rapidly increasing. Over the 10-year period from 2012 to 2022, the number of Americans living alone increased by nearly 5 million to 37.9 million.

The study is based on 2021 data from the annual report. National health interview survey, interviews a sample of people representative of households across the country. They found that just over 6% of people living alone reported depression, compared to 4% of people living with other people.

The authors say the study results are good news. Larissa Mikita, that the vast majority of people living alone do not report adverse mental health symptoms. “Most adults (93%) who live alone report no or low levels of depression,” she says.

The survey also asked respondents about the level of social and emotional support in their lives. “Respondents were asked, 'How often do you receive the social and emotional support you need? Would you say always, usually, sometimes, rarely, or never?'” Mykyta says Mr.

People who lived alone and had little or no social and emotional support were much more likely to report depression than people who lived with others who also received little or no support. . However, there was no difference in reports of depression between people living alone and those living with others. if They had social and emotional support.

Mikita says this finding is “the most compelling and most interesting” because it shows the importance of social and emotional support in people's mood and well-being.

Social isolation and loneliness are increasingly recognized as public health problems. Studies have shown that they are associated with an increased risk of mental and physical illness.

“They are associated with many negative outcomes, including diabetes, depression, dementia, heart disease, and even death, as seen in this study,” write the authors of a forthcoming book. one kiram says The art and science of connections. “So they really are a risk factor for people's health and well-being.”

In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a recommendation Raising awareness about loneliness and social isolation as a public health crisis. Marcy has also written a book on this subject with the following titles: together.

“As health care providers, we need to ask, is there someone out there for you?” Psychiatrist says Dr.tom islandauthor of Healing: The path from mental illness to mental health. “And that's different than saying you live alone, because many people who live alone have good social support.”

Asking that question allows medical professionals to address social isolation in patients, he says.

“You know, we can help people find community,” he says. “We can definitely prescribe social interactions. We can prescribe ways for people to actually be more engaged and get the social-emotional support they need.”