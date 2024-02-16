Menopausal women who experience migraines are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, study says





Menopausal women with migraines may be at increased risk of cardiovascular disease



Menopausal women with migraines may be at increased risk of cardiovascular disease 01:05 BOSTON – New research published in menopause Women who suffer from both migraines and general menopause symptoms say they may experience: high risk For cardiovascular diseases. Almost 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes, and about 17% of women of late reproductive age experience migraines. But how does having both affect a woman's overall health? Researchers followed nearly 2,000 women for 30 years and found that women who suffered from chronic migraines, hot flashes, and night sweats were more likely to develop heart disease than women without a combination of these symptoms. They found that women with 50 years of age were 1.5 times more likely to have a stroke and 1.7 times more likely to have a stroke. . They said the findings highlight the importance of considering women-specific factors when assessing women's cardiovascular risk. In addition to getting regular health checkups, women should try to get more sleep, exercise regularly, and eat a healthy diet to reduce their increased risk. More from CBS News Dr. Marika Marshall



Dr. Marika Marshall is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and physician who has been a HealthWatch reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for more than 20 years. Board-certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics, Dr. Marshall is on the staff of Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, MGH Chelsea Urgent Care Center, and MGH Revere Health Center. Currently, she is working on the front lines of nursing. For patients infected with the new coronavirus. She is also an organizer and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing arm of Harvard Medical School. Thanks for reading CBS NEWS. Create your free account or log in

for more features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/menopause-migraines-higher-risk-cardiovascular-disease/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos