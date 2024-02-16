Pennsylvania mother thanks in recognition of Heart Month after experiencing broken heart syndrome





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young mother is grateful. heart month Survived a life-threatening episode of broken heart syndrome. Doctors said the exact cause of broken heart syndrome is unknown, but it is usually associated with stressful emotional events. “All I remember is that it was so hot and my husband was fanning me,” Shy Gray said. “I kept telling him I was having a panic attack.” That was just before Gray, 28, went into cardiac arrest and passed out. Fortunately, she was admitted to the emergency department at St. Luke's Hospital, where her son was being treated for a dog bite. “He needed 12 stitches,” she said. She lost her beloved grandmother and was emotionally distraught. “The whole thing was traumatic,” Gray said. “I felt stressed and very emotional.” Doctors said her cardiac arrest was caused by broken heart syndrome. “And in her case, it caused an acute, life-threatening dysrhythmia,” said Dr. Darren Traub of St. Luke's Hospital. Broken heart syndrome is when an emotionally stressful event causes a surge of stress hormones that can “surprise” the heart by preventing it from pumping properly or causing arteries to spasm. “The hospital report says my heart stopped for a total of five minutes and 34 seconds,” Gray said. “Essentially she was dead,” Traub said. “When a person goes into cardiac arrest, there is no blood flow to the brain.” Traub said the hospital's medical team quickly performed CPR, which shocked her heart and brought her back to life. “With proper CPR, it can take 5, 10, or even 20 minutes for a pulse to return. You can still escape with a fully functioning heart, brain, and organs. '' Traub said. “I'm glad I was where I was when it happened,” Gray said. She lives in Schuylkill County and said this year's Heart Month will be special for her family and their six children. “I'm grateful to be alive for my children,” Gray said. Doctors say accidents caused by broken heart syndrome are rare and most people can survive if treated quickly. More from CBS News Stephanie Stahl



Stephanie Stahl is an Emmy Award-winning health reporter. She can be seen daily on her CBS News Philadelphia and her Philly57.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/schuylkill-county-mother-heart-month-broken-heart-syndrome/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos