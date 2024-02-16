Health
Ebola vaccine could change mortality rates for infected peopleExBulletin
A new study shows that the Ebola vaccine can cut mortality rates in half among infected people.
MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:
Epidemics of the deadly Ebola virus flare up in parts of Africa almost every year. This virus kills about half of those infected. But new research shows that vaccines already in use offer even more protection than previously thought. This is science reporter Ari Daniel.
ARI DANIEL, BYLINE: Ebola is no joke. Tomori Oyewale is a virologist currently retired from Redeemers University, Nigeria. During his career, he investigated outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria. According to Tomori, people infected with Ebola have a ghostly appearance.
Oyewale Tomori: Bleeding from an orifice. they are weak. they can't move. For those who have experienced it, it is a very traumatic experience.
Daniel: And about half of the time, it's fatal. For years, there wasn't much that could be done. But over time, researchers have developed ways to fight back, including better treatments and two vaccines, one of which expresses one of Ebola's key proteins.
REBECCA COULBORN: So, if that person is then exposed to Ebola, their immune system will recognize the viral proteins.
DANIEL: Rebecca Coleborn is an epidemiologist at Epicenter, the medical research arm of Médecins Sans Frontières.
COULBORN: And this awareness primes the immune system to attack the virus and protect people from Ebola virus disease.
DANIEL: Coleborn said the vaccine will not be administered as part of a mass immunization campaign. It is being used strategically in areas where Ebola is resurging.
Colebourne: This has traditionally been done with contacts of Ebola cases, contacts of contacts, and health care workers.
Daniel: It's called ring vaccination. Vaccines have now been shown to be highly effective in reducing the risk of infection. But what the researchers wanted to know was what would happen to people who were vaccinated during the outbreak but ended up getting infected with Ebola anyway. Can vaccination prevent deaths? They are focusing on the second-largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 2018 to 2020. Even though the outbreak occurred in the midst of a brutal conflict zone, health officials were able to keep meticulous records.
COULBORN: Throughout the Ebola outbreak, they standardized, harmonized and compiled lists of all admissions to Ebola medical facilities.
Daniel: This list included about 2,300 patients. Coleborn now knows whether and when each person was vaccinated before they became ill. She then compared her two groups. The results were amazing. The risk of death among vaccinated people was reduced by more than half.
COULBORNE: The mortality rate for unvaccinated patients was 56%, while the mortality rate for vaccinated patients was 25%. That's a big deal.
Daniel: And this was regardless of when someone was vaccinated before symptoms appeared, whether it was just a few days or more than three weeks.
COULBORN: So, while it's most beneficial to get vaccinated as soon as possible, we know that it's better to get vaccinated late than never.
Daniel: The research results are published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Tomori Oyewale appears here again, but he was not involved in the research.
Tomori: For those of us involved in Ebola research, this is really exciting news.
DANIEL: Tomori says vaccination campaigns are important not only before an outbreak, but also during it. For Rebecca Coleborn, the results are welcome news in the fight against this terrible disease.
Coleborn: I would say working in this field has become much more hopeful.
Daniel: We now have a vaccine that gives us a great chance of surviving Ebola. I'm Ari Daniel, for NPR News.
(SOUNDBITE OF MATT POND PA'S “SUNSET AT THE GAS PUMP”)
Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved.Visit our website terms of service and authority page of www.npr.org For more information.
NPR transcripts are produced by NPR contractors on short notice deadlines. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The reliable recording of NPR's programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/15/1231861006/a-vaccine-for-ebola-could-change-the-mortality-rates-for-those-infected
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- LCI Barcelona offers 10 scholarships for international master programs
- Ebola vaccine could change mortality rates for infected peopleExBulletin
- UPDATE 1-Indonesian Prabowo set to become president, markets recover
- Ye + Ty Dolla Sign Join Rolling Loud Lineup at Hollywood Park – Daily News
- World Table Tennis Team Championships: Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula Stun World No. 1 and 2, but India goes to China
- Fair Lawn Public Library lends wedding dresses
- 'It was all a lie': House Oversight Committee member reflects on former FBI informant's arrest
- Turkey and Egypt turn a new page with Erdogan's visit to Cairo
- Voters in two UK special elections deliver verdict as gloom grows for Sunak government
- IT actor Bill Skarsgrd arrested for drug possession in Sweden
- Thompson is a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award
- Minimalism and maximalism denim duel at men's fashion weeks