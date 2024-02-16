First death of man due to new virus reported





ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – An Alaska man died in January from complications from a viral infection called Alaska pox, health officials say. by epidemiology in alaskaAn elderly man was hospitalized in Anchorage with a painful lesion in his shoulder area. Before his death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the man had the Alaska pox virus, which was first discovered in a woman by a Fairbanks doctor more than eight years ago. . Treatment for the virus temporarily improved the man's symptoms, but the state bulletin said: “The man subsequently exhibited delayed wound healing, malnutrition, acute renal failure, and respiratory failure.” He passed away in late January 2024. ” In an interview with KTVF in DecemberDr. Zachary Wuerl of Fairbanks said the CDC has identified the virus as a new orthopoxvirus, and people with pets may be at greater risk of infection. “Some of our patients also had pet cats, so we think the cat may be acting as an intermediary. If the cat itself is catching small rodents or mammals, then the cat could be the source of the virus. can pick it up and then transmit it to its human owner,” Werle said. KTVF. A total of seven cases of Alaska pox have been confirmed since 2015, according to the state report. According to preliminary reports, while living alone in a forested area, the man was taking care of stray cats and came into contact with small mammals. “Serum and mucosal swabs collected from the feral cat were submitted to CDC for antibody and orthopoxvirus testing. All tests were negative,” the bulletin states. Copyright 2024 KTUU (via Gray Media Group, Inc.). all rights reserved.

