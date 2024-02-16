Smoking drugs is associated with more overdose deaths than injecting drugs, report finds









CNN

—

The rate of overdose deaths related to drug smoking has risen sharply in recent years, overtaking injection as the main route of drug use responsible for such deaths. new report From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report released Thursday reviewed information from crime scene investigations, witness reports and autopsy data. They then categorized overdose deaths by evidence of smoking, injection, drug ingestion, or inhalation. Researchers compared data on drug deaths from January to June 2020 with data from July to December 2022. By the end of 2022, smoking was the most common form of drug ingestion associated with overdose deaths. Specifically, the rate of overdose deaths from smoking increased by almost 74% between 2020 and 2022, from 13.3% to 23.1%. Over the same period, the rate of injection overdose deaths decreased from 22.7% to 16.1%. More than 109,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2022 alone. Almost 70% of deaths involved synthetic opioids, most of which were illegally manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, slightly modified forms of medical prescription drugs and often deadly. . The quickest way is to smoke drugs. reach the brain. The report said people may have switched from injecting drugs to smoking because of the perceived lower risk of overdose. Users may also feel “more in control” of the amount of medication they take, the researchers said. However, fentanyl is such a powerful drug that even small amounts can be fatal. The CDC report said other reasons people made the switch include that smoking can affect: There are fewer negative health effects such as abscesses. Fentanyl users often inject fentanyl several times a day, which can exhaust their veins. Smoking eliminates injection site problems. Knowing this trend can help harm reduction workers provide users with safer smoking materials in addition to fentanyl test strips and naloxone, and the health risks associated with sharing smoking materials with other drug users. can be reduced. Molly Reid, epidemiologist whose research focused on access to safer smoking devices and said many harm reduction organizations have syringe service programs, but with this information about smoking they could expand their offerings. . “In some cases, if people only have access to a free syringe, they may choose to inject it because that's what's available,” said Reed, who was not involved in the new study. Reed said it would be good to further develop research comparing the risks of injecting fentanyl and smoking. If what is known about the dangers of heroin is consistent with fentanyl, then “what is driving this overdose trend is not the fact that people are smoking the drug more, but rather that fentanyl is highly lethal.'' It’s about gender.” “Smoking is still likely to be safer than injecting, but it's not enough to compensate for the additional risks of fentanyl,” Reid said. “We definitely need more naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and more overdose awareness education.” The number of deaths due to drug overdose is Best ever According to the CDC, it will increase in 2022, with fentanyl being a key factor contributing to the increase.tentative data A report released by the agency on Wednesday suggests that 2023 could be another devastating year. More than 111,000 people died from drug overdoses in the 12 months to September. Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, were involved in more than two-thirds of these deaths.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/15/health/drug-overdose-deaths-smoking/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos