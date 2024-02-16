



WWhen I talk about sunscreen in the winter, someone always scolds me about the need for vitamin D. And I understand that. In the UK, most people are deficient in vitamin D during the colder months (and many people are deficient in vitamin D in the summer too). Vitamin D deficiency is associated with a myriad of health effects, ranging from mild to life-threatening. However, while it may sound like common sense, neglecting sunscreen to boost vitamin D levels is extremely dangerous and has so far had limited success rate and failed under scrutiny. I am. There are much safer ways to get vitamin D than exposing your skin cells to UVA radiation (from supplements, or even better, from a balanced diet). UVA radiation makes up about 95% of the UV radiation that reaches our skin and triggers the synthesis of vitamin D. What is UVA? do It destroys collagen. It causes sun damage, uneven pigmentation, and sagging skin. It plays a role in some cancers. UVB, on the other hand, helps produce vitamin D, but it burns the skin, causes cancer, and accounts for only 5% of our exposure anyway. Chasing UV rays to replenish your vitamin D levels is as smart as drinking gin to get the fluid you need. Chasing UV rays to replenish your vitamin D levels is as smart as drinking gin to stay hydrated You can see how easy it is to look at a dull, gray day and assume that the sun can't harm you. But UVA is always present during the day (even when sitting by the window in your room or car), and once we find an SPF product that works for our lifestyle, skin type, and effort level, there's no logic in not wearing it. There is no reason. every day. This is why I recommend using a facial moisturizer that contains SPF. Apply a sufficient amount (squeeze along the entire length of your index and middle fingers and apply to your face and neck) and it will protect and reduce fuzz on busy winter mornings. My favorite thing so far is Medik8's Advanced Day Ultimate Protect (£59) is suitable for all skin types, works beautifully under make-up and doesn't sting your eyes, but it's pricey. Brand new from L'Oreal Bright Reveal Dark Spot Hydrating Cream SPF50 (£29.99) is a pleasure to use and shouldn't be used only by people with pigmentation issues. That's because the active ingredient that fights pigmentation is niacinamide, and we all benefit from it. Also contains niacinamide CeraVe's AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF50 (16.50 pounds). The creamy, ceramide-rich texture provides a comfortable and soothing feel to dry winter skin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2024/feb/16/sunscreen-in-winter-yep-spf-moisturiser-is-essential-all-year-round

