Is sugar bad for you? Benefits, concerns, and alternatives

Sugar is our body's source of energy, but not all types of sugar are the same. Natural sugars found in fruits and some dairy products affect your body differently than added sugars. Although excessive consumption of sugar can cause negative health effects, many people can enjoy sugar in moderation.

This article covers facts and fiction about sugar and provides tips for consuming sugar based on your health concerns and goals.

Olha Doboš/500px/Getty Images



What is sugar?

Sugar is carbohydrates Add sweetness to foods and drinks (carbohydrates). Chemically, sugars are simple carbohydrates, also known as saccharides, which can be classified into two main types: monosaccharides and disaccharides. Monosaccharides include glucose, fructose, and galactose, while common disaccharides consist of sucrose (glucose and fructose), lactose (glucose and galactose), and maltose (glucose and glucose).

Sugar occurs naturally in some foods and is added to countless others. There is a difference between the two. Natural sugars occur naturally in fruits (fructose) and dairy products (lactose). These are found in foods that contain fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other beneficial nutrients.

Added sugar, on the other hand, is incorporated during food processing or cooking to enhance sweetness. Think of this type of sugar as white sugar, which is added when baking cakes, or the high fructose corn syrup found on the labels of some packaged foods.

Eating too much added sugar has been linked to a variety of health concerns, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Being aware of how natural and added sugars are present in your diet is critical to making informed choices and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The role of sugar in the body

Carbohydrates (sugars) are essential as the human body's main energy source. Ingested sugar must be converted into a usable form of energy. Digestion begins in the mouth, where enzymes in saliva break down carbohydrates into simpler molecules such as glucose. These simple sugars are absorbed into the bloodstream and Blood glucose level.

From there, glucose is transported to various cells in the body and used as fuel. The hormone insulin, produced by the pancreas, helps regulate blood sugar levels by moving glucose from the bloodstream into cells. Excess glucose is stored in the liver and muscles in a form called glycogen for later use.

Sugar is necessary as an energy source, but more is not necessarily better. Eating too much sugar, especially refined added sugars, can lead to inflammation and other health problems.

That's why it's important to identify where sugar is added to your diet and how often you're consuming it. It is also important to give preference to natural over added sugars. The sugars found in fruits and whole grains support overall health and are an optimal source of energy.

Does sugar have health benefits?

When consumed in moderation, carbohydrates serve as the body's main source of energy. This is a major health benefit, as the body needs this fuel to strengthen cellular function, enable physical activity, energize the brain, and support overall health.

The natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables also contain nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals that added sugars don't.

Health effects of excessive sugar intake

Excess sugar intake can have negative effects on your health. First, sweet foods and drinks often have a lot of so-called empty calories, which means they provide energy but are low in nutrients.

As a result, it may promote unintended weight gain and obesity. insulin resistance. This means the cells are less responsive to insulin, which can lead to blood sugar imbalances and increased fat storage.

There is also a link between high sugar intake and inflammation and certain chronic diseases. Studies have linked a diet high in ultra-processed foods, sugary foods, and heart disease risk factors, including: high blood pressure (high blood pressure), inflammation, and high levels of certain fats in the blood. Foods high in sugar are also often high in saturated fat, which is associated with insulin resistance.

Finally, too much added sugar can affect your dental health. Bacteria in your mouth feed on sugar and produce acids that eat away at the enamel that protects your teeth.Over time, especially if dental hygiene These acids promote the development of cavities because habits such as regular brushing and flossing are not followed.

Recommended sugar intake per day

Sugar is an important fuel source for the body, but consuming too much (especially added sugar) can lead to health problems. According to guidelines from health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association (AHA), added sugars should not exceed 10% of a person's daily calorie intake.

For example, an adult eating a 2,000 calorie diet should consume about 50 grams, or 12 teaspoons, of added sugars each day. For additional health benefits, experts recommend cutting back even further to 5% of your total daily calories. 25 grams or 6 teaspoons.

These recommendations refer to added sugars found in ultra-processed foods and beverages, rather than the natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables. Read the article below and be aware of added sugars in your diet. nutrition facts label To add sugar. Choose minimally processed, whole foods to reduce your sugar intake.

Should I cut sugar out of my diet?

Deciding whether to reduce sugar from your diet Although it's a personal decision, it's important to consider how the sugar you consume can affect your health. Sugar is a source of energy, but too much sugar is associated with inflammation, obesity, and related diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Diets high in sugar are also high in empty calories and low in beneficial nutrients. Therefore, reducing the amount of sugar you consume can help you manage your weight, improve blood sugar regulation, and reduce your risk of other health problems.a sugar free Or a low-sugar approach can also help improve dental health and support more sustained energy levels throughout the day.

Remember that foods containing natural sugars also contain other beneficial nutrients. Most people can benefit from consuming sugar in moderation and choosing healthier options rather than eliminating it altogether.

A word from Berrywell

It is okay to add sugar to your diet in moderation. Sugar has over 60 different names and is found in many foods. Check food labels and ingredient lists to see how much you're consuming.







How to reduce sugar consumption

If you're aiming to reduce your overall sugar intake, start by learning about hidden sources of sugar in your diet, such as packaged foods and drinks. To have more control over ingredients such as sugar, try preparing more meals at home instead of buying take-out, frozen, or packaged foods.

Sources of sugar listed on food labels Make it a habit to read nutrition facts labels, as added sugars are often labeled as: sucrose

molasses

brown rice syrup

high fructose corn syrup

If you're having a hard time overcoming your sweet cravings, try natural sweet food substitutes like fresh or dried fruit. This helps satisfy cravings while providing beneficial nutrients such as dietary fiber. When baking, try using spices like vanilla or cinnamon to enhance flavor without adding sugar.

It may take some time to retrain your taste buds and adjust to a diet with less added sugar, so be patient. Consistency and experimentation are essential to creating sustainable habits.

What about sugar substitutes?

People looking to start a low-carb diet may wonder if it makes sense to replace added sugars with sugar substitutes. This is a personal choice. We break down the pros and cons of common sugar substitutes below.

artificial sweetener

Common artificial sweeteners include aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, and neotame. Artificial sweeteners can provide sweetness with little or no calories, making them good for weight and blood sugar management. Additionally, they are also helpful for diabetics as they generally do not affect blood sugar levels.

However, some studies have raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with long-term consumption of artificial sweeteners, including the gut microbiome (the population of bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract that affects overall health). ). Long-term human studies on this topic are limited.

sugar alcohol

Sugar alcohols ending in the suffix “-ol” are added to foods and are often found in sugar-free chewing gum. Common ones include xylitol, sorbitol, mannitol, and erythritol. Sugar alcohols have fewer calories than sugar, provide sweetness, and do not have a dramatic effect on blood sugar levels. It is also less likely to cause cavities than regular sugar.

Still, some people who consume large amounts of sugar alcohols find that sugar alcohols can upset their stomachs, frequently reporting bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

New sweetener

Novel sweeteners derived from natural sources are relatively new players in the sugar replacement game. Common ones include stevia, monk fruit, allulose, and tagatose. In addition to being low or no calories, many new sweeteners are derived from natural sources, which is important to some consumers.

However, some point out that the new sweeteners have a unique aftertaste, do not work as a substitute for sugar in recipes, and can affect flavor and texture. Additionally, because these sweeteners are relatively new and generally considered safe in moderation, there is a lack of long-term research into their potential health effects.

summary

It's hard to avoid sugar. There is a difference between added sugars and natural sugars. If you want to reduce your sugar intake, focus on minimizing packaged foods and drinks with added sugar and favoring whole fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Overall, it's important to be aware of the sources of sugar in your diet so you can practice moderation and choose the healthiest options.