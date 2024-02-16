Health
Abortion pills prescribed via telemedicine are safe and effective, study finds: Shot
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
In March, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case involving mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The key question in this case is: Was the Food and Drug Administration correct in determining that it was safe to prescribe to patients during virtual appointments?
a study published on thursday natural medicine We highlight abortion pills prescribed via telemedicine, further supporting the FDA's assessment that medication abortion is safe and effective.
Researchers examined the electronic medical records of more than 6,000 patients from three providers offering abortions through telemedicine. We also conducted an opt-in survey of 1,600 patients.
Some abortion patients spoke with health care providers via video, while others used secure chat platforms like text messages. If the patient is less than 10 weeks pregnant and is otherwise eligible, the health care provider may prescribe two drugs: mifepristone, which blocks the pregnancy hormone called progesterone, and misoprostol, which causes uterine contractions. Prescribed. The patient obtained both drugs from a mail-order pharmacy.
“Clinical follow-up was then performed 3 to 7 days later,” explains the study's first author. Ushma Upadhyay University of California, San Francisco. “Health care providers checked with patients: 'Did you receive your medication? Did you take your medication?' They asked about symptoms. And a clinical follow-up was done four weeks after the initial intake. .”
Researchers found this drug to be effective. The drug terminated pregnancies without additional follow-up in 97.7% of patients. Abortions have also been found to be safe, with 99.7% of abortions having no serious adverse events. Safety and effectiveness were similar whether patients spoke with their healthcare provider via video or secure chat.
“These results are not surprising,” Upadhyay said. “This is consistent with more than 100 studies on mifepristone that have confirmed the drug's safety and effectiveness.”
The results also mirror international research on telemedicine abortions, as well as research on medication abortions through in-person clinic appointments, she points out.
Rishi Desai from Harvard Medical School is a drug safety expert but was not involved in the study. He said this was “well done,” especially given that tracing patients who only connect remotely with their health care providers can be difficult.
“This study provides reassuring data on the safety of the drug, which is very consistent with what we've seen in many previous studies,” he says. . “We are therefore pleased to confirm that our safety findings hold true in this setting.”
Still, whether mifepristone is safe and whether the FDA is properly regulating how it is prescribed are currently live legal questions.
Anti-abortion rights groups sued the FDA in 2022, claiming that mifepristone is unsafe and that it was wrongfully approved in 2000. District Judge Matthew Kaksmarik, who was appointed to the federal bench by President Trump, ruled that mifepristone should be removed from the market. Nationally. Although his decision did not go into effect pending appeal, the appellate court partially ruled against the FDA, specifically rolling back access to telemedicine abortions. Ta. That too is on hold for now.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on March 26. The ruling could impact access to medical abortion across the country and set a new precedent for challenges to the FDA's authority.
There has been a flurry of research news about mifepristone recently.Last week, a paper raised safety concerns about mifepristone has been withdrawn. The study, published Thursday, supports the FDA's position that the drug can be safely prescribed remotely.
Upadhyay said he had been working on this research for years and that the timing of its publication a few weeks before the Supreme Court arguments was coincidental.
“I don't know if they can introduce any new evidence in this case at this point,” she said. “But we hope it will have an impact on the perception of how safe this drug is.”
