38.6% of children have received HPV vaccine











Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue continues to occur, please contact us [email protected] . Return to Helio Important points: More than one-third of children have received at least one HPV vaccination.

Children with private health insurance were more likely to have been vaccinated. More than one-third of children ages 9 to 17 in the United States had received at least one dose of HPV vaccine in 2022, according to a new report from the CDC. Vaccination against HPV, the most common sexually transmitted disease in the United States, is recommended for children ages 11 and 12, but may begin as early as age 9, according to the CDC.





Data obtained from Villarroel MA et al. NCHS data summary. 2024;doi:10.15620/cdc:145593.



Last year, researchers reported that: Change starting age for HPV vaccination to 9 or 10 years old Coverage could be improved, and one study MMWR The study showed no increase in vaccination rates among teens aged 13 to 17. first time ever In 2022. nevertheless parents remain hesitant The findings on HPV vaccination suggest reframing and refocusing the vaccine conversation. About the ability to reduce cancer risk Intake may be improved. “This report uses parent-reported data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey to estimate the proportion of selected children aged 9 to 17 who have received at least one dose of HPV vaccine. and socio-demographic and health characteristics,” said the researchers at the National Research Center. The Office for Health Statistics said in a new summary. A review of the data found that 38.6% of children aged 9 to 17 years had received at least one dose of HPV vaccine in 2022. Vaccination rates increased with age, reaching 7.3% for 9- to 10-year-olds and 30.9% for 11- to 30-year-olds. In 2012, the rate was 48.8% for 13- to 14-year-olds and 56.9% for 15- to 17-year-olds. Children with private health insurance (41.5%) are more likely to have Medicaid coverage (37%), children with other government coverage (30.2%), and children without insurance (20.7%). By comparison, they were most likely to have received at least one dose of HPV vaccine. Children living with disabilities were also more likely to receive at least one dose of the HPV vaccine. The authors also looked at children's place of residence, with children living in central metropolitan areas (39.4%), peripheral metropolitan areas (41.1%), and small and medium-sized metropolitan areas (39.4%). , it is highly likely that they are receiving one or more benefits. HPV vaccination dose compared to children living in nonmetropolitan areas (30%).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/pediatrics/20240216/study-386-of-children-have-received-an-hpv-vaccine-dose The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos