Study suggests lockdown-induced delays in diagnosis caused spike in skin cancer deaths | Skin Cancer





Delays in the diagnosis and treatment of dangerous types of skin cancer due to coronavirus lockdowns have cost more than 100,000 years of life and more than £6 billion to the economy across Europe, it has been revealed. research suggests. Lockdowns saved lives from coronavirus, but restrictions also have an impact evident in many areas of medicinefrom a long waiting list for surgery. Delays in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Researchers studying the impact of lockdowns on melanoma patients say policymakers should do more to promote disease prevention and plan to prevent disruption of testing services in the event of a future pandemic. He says it is necessary to stand up. “Lockdowns are undoubtedly necessary and will directly help save lives from COVID-19, but indirectly cause lives to be lost. All of these need to be considered,” said study co-author Dr Kaustubh Adhikari from University College London and the Open University. Writing for journals JAMA Network Openan international research team used data from nearly 900 patients in Switzerland and Hungary collected from before 2020 to December 2021 to identify patients diagnosed with various stages of melanoma before and during the pandemic. We explain how we estimated the percentage of people who They found that a higher proportion of people in both countries were diagnosed with more advanced melanoma during the pandemic. Overall, the researchers estimated that 17% of patients progressed to more severe cancer stages as a result of delays in diagnosis and treatment due to lockdown. The researchers compiled this estimate from a number of European countries, including treatment costs at different stages, melanoma incidence, duration of lockdown, and years of healthy life lost at each stage of melanoma. was used with the data. To assess the impact of lockdown on melanoma patients. The results show that the coronavirus lockdown, which the research team defined as “the elimination of routine medical examinations and the significant restriction of access to follow-up testing for at least four weeks,” has taken a toll on the health and finances of melanoma patients. This suggests that it was given. Overall, the researchers suggest that such measures cost 111,464 years of life in 31 European countries, including Germany, France and the UK, with a total economic cost of £6.1bn. This is mainly due to decreased productivity due to mortality. or disability due to melanoma. The research team said the study had limitations, including the extrapolation of results from the two countries to other countries, the diversity of European health systems, and the impact on mental health. However, the study highlights the importance of testing and maintaining testing. Prevention during health crises. Dr Adil Sheraz, a consultant dermatologist and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, who was not involved in the study, said he was not surprised by the results. “Unfortunately, the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted access to virtually all outpatient medical specialties. Of course, there have also been challenges in meeting in person with a general practitioner. “It's very difficult to diagnose melanoma without seeing it directly,” he said. “The results of this multicenter study are not surprising. The loss in productivity and health outcomes reinforces the importance of melanoma screening.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/feb/16/lockdown-diagnosis-delays-caused-jump-in-skin-cancer-deaths-study-suggests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos