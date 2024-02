School closures failed to prevent community spread of COVID-19: Study

McMaster University researchers found that schools were not a major source of infection when masks and vaccinations were in place. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) contagion; infection. “After initial closures and stay-at-home orders were issued, we saw no impact on community-level transmission as schools subsequently reopened or closed,” Sarah Neal Strumko said. He is a professor of health research at McMaster University and the study's lead author. “Rather, the transmission patterns we saw in schools were more reflective of what was already happening in the community.” The study found that nursery school children and elementary and high school students can remain in classrooms if certain infection prevention and control measures are in place, but that eliminating them would still prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the broader community. There was no surge in viral infections, which showed they could remain in the classroom. “Not surprisingly, vaccination was very effective in preventing infection in school settings. Masking was also one of the more effective interventions,” said Neil Strumko. Story continues below ad Test-stay policies have also been effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in schools and daycare centers. This allows all children who test negative after a confirmed case in their class to attend school instead of undergoing two weeks of home quarantine. Get the latest national news.



Sent to your email daily.



But policies such as conformity and distancing policies “don't seem to have made much of a difference” because children are unable to adhere to them in school settings, Neil-Strumko added. Ontario has had schools closed longer than any other province in response to the coronavirus. Lisa Wagowski, a mother of three in Toronto, said she often wonders if keeping schools closed is doing “more than a good thing.” trending now Police say Abbotsford driver intentionally hit two teenagers in B.C.

Britain becomes second G7 economy to fall into recession “We felt that masks, screening, readily available COVID-19 tests, and cohorting were effective,” she said, adding, “One of the things that my daughter, who was 7 at the time, learned was: Click on the YouTube video.” The researchers began reviewing the evidence in May 2020 and have updated their findings 18 times over the course of the pandemic. The final version of their study was published in the medical journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health. “Things changed along the way,” Neil Strumko said. “As vaccinations became more widely available, variants of concern became more prevalent. The context we were dealing with has changed, so we've continued to update this review to ensure decision-makers have the most up-to-date information.” Story continues below ad Researchers hope their findings will provide a strong, fact-based foundation for how to appropriately respond to significant outbreaks caused by future variants and other infectious diseases.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10300870/school-closures-ontario-not-prevent-covid-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos