Experts share symptoms of cardiovascular disease

February is American Heart Month, It reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in this country.

“Heart disease does not discriminate'' said Diana Fairbairn, an exercise physiologist at Enloe Medical Center.

She says women and men have different symptoms of cardiovascular disease, with men typically experiencing more traditional symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath and tingling in the left arm.

Women suffer from various symptoms such as jaw pain, back pain, dizziness, sweating, and indigestion.

Fairbairn continued that women usually ignore these symptoms until it's too late.

“Women ignore their symptoms more than men, which is surprising in a way. For women, we get through the day and keep living, but the symptoms are a little different than for men. '' Fairbairn said.

There are many causes of heart disease, and Fairbairn notes how patients are getting younger.

“Here in cardiac rehabilitation, we're actually starting to see more patients in their 30s and 40s, and some in their 20s. So we're seeing more genetic issues going on with them, but generally Most of the population with cardiovascular disease is over 60-65 years old.

Causes of heart disease include:

High blood pressure.

High cholesterol.

obesity.

unhealthy eating habits.

Lack of exercise.

smoking.

Sidestream smoke.

Genetic predisposition.

“Once you are diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, you will live with it for the rest of your life, but it can be managed and future disease may be prevented,” Fairbairn said.

However, here are some steps you can take right now to minimize your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Eat a balanced diet.

Be physically active.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Quit smoking.

Reduce your alcohol intake.

Manage blood pressure.

Fairbairn says if you experience any unusual symptoms in your body, call emergency services or visit the emergency room.

“If you experience any unusual symptoms, such as shortness of breath or chest pain, call 911 or go to the emergency room right away.”

