11 Tips for Women to Prevent Heart Attacks After Menopause | Health





When women reach menopause between the ages of 45 and 55, they face a major turning point in their lives.meanwhile menopause Or at the end of the menstrual cycle, a woman's body experiences rapid changes in hormones, which are visible in the form of many signs and symptoms such as insomnia, racing heart, hot flashes, night sweats, etc. Menopause occurs when a woman does not have a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months. When menstruation stops, many physical and mental changes can occur in a woman due to a decrease in the reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone. These hormones play an important role in regulating a variety of bodily functions, and reduced secretion can lead to an increased risk of many diseases, including cardiovascular disease. (Also read | Cold-water swimming improves menopausal symptoms: study) According to the British Heart Foundation, low estrogen levels can cause fat to build up in the arteries, causing them to narrow. (Shutterstock) According to the British Heart Foundation, low estrogen levels can cause fat to build up in the arteries, causing them to narrow. This can increase your risk of developing coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke. In addition, lower estrogen levels are also associated with weight gain, higher cholesterol levels, higher blood pressure, and increased fat mass around the heart, all of which are risk factors for heart attack. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, only on HT. Explore now! “After menopause, it's essential to make heart health a priority. Participate in regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains Eat a balanced diet that includes lean protein, and minimize your intake of saturated and trans fats. Keep an eye on your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels, as these factors play an important role in heart health. Stress management techniques such as meditation and deep breathing exercises can contribute to your overall well-being. ” says Dr. V. Vinoth Kumar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at his CARE Hospital, HITEC City, Hyderabad. “Regular health checkups with your health care provider are very important to monitor and address potential risk factors. Your health care provider will give you personalized advice based on your health profile and “It can help you make informed decisions to reduce your risk of heart attack after menopause,” says Dr. Kumar. Dr. Aparna Jaswal, head of electrophysiology and cardiac pacing at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi, said that after menopause, women face an increased risk of heart disease due to hormonal changes, but they are less likely to have a heart attack. He says there are several strategies that can help prevent it. Maintain heart health. Tips to prevent heart attack after menopause 1. Healthy eating: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while limiting saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, sodium, and added sugars. 2. Regular exercise: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities. 3. Maintain a healthy weight. Keep your body mass index (BMI) within the normal range (18.5 to 24.9) to reduce your risk of heart disease. 4. Quit smoking: Smoking greatly increases your risk of heart disease, so get help to quit and avoid exposure to second-hand smoke. 5. Limit alcohol: For women, moderate alcohol consumption, defined as no more than one drink per day, can help maintain heart health. 6. Manage stress: Practice stress-reducing techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or a fun hobby. 7. Monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol: Regularly check and manage your blood pressure and cholesterol levels to reduce your risk of heart disease. 8. Control blood sugar levels: Manage diabetes or prediabetes through diet, exercise, medication, and monitoring. 9. Get tested regularly. Schedule regular exams with your health care provider to assess your heart health and address any concerns. 10. Medication Compliance: Take prescribed medications for conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes as directed. 11. Sleep well: Aim for 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night to support heart health. By adopting these lifestyle habits, women can reduce their risk of heart attack and maintain good heart health after menopause.

