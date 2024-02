Teens in federal survey say they use drugs to feel better

According to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most teens who use drugs are seeking calm and want to reduce stress. This study points to mental health issues among teens as a factor in drug abuse, and expands mental health treatment while educating teens about harm reduction to reduce overdose deaths. It is said that there is a possibility that it can be reduced. of study Researchers used data from health assessments of 15,963 13- to 18-year-olds who were evaluated for treatment for substance use disorders between 2014 and 2022. Respondents were asked what types of substances they ingested, with whom they used them, and what their motives were for drug use. Most of the adolescents in this study (73%) reported using drugs or alcohol to “feel calm, calm, and relaxed.” Half said they did it “for fun or to experiment.” However, 44% reported using drugs to stop worrying about problems or forget bad memories, and 40% said they used drugs to treat depression or anxiety. Research participants can select multiple answers so that the percentages add up to more than 100 percent. 60% of assessments recorded use of alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs in the past month, with marijuana being the most used substance (84%), alcohol (49%), and non-prescription drugs (21%). %), along with prescription drugs (19%). percent). 'A cry for help': CDC warns of rapid decline in teen mental health Teens said they used alcohol and over-the-counter drugs most often for fun and experimentation, and marijuana most often for relaxation. 81% said they used drugs or alcohol with a friend, and 50% reported using alone. Respondents were more likely to use alcohol, marijuana, and over-the-counter drugs with friends. However, 51% of those who reported prescription drug misuse said they used prescription drugs alone. This pattern of using prescription drugs alone is “particularly concerning,” the researchers wrote, given the prevalence of counterfeit pills that resemble prescription drugs and the “significant” risk of overdose when used alone. There is. To combat the risks, researchers are working to ensure teens have access to substance use treatment and mental health resources, and to develop harm reduction education tailored to teens. Recommended. They write that fatal overdoses can be avoided by teaching teens not to take drugs alone and educating them on how to prevent and respond to overdoses. According to the CDC data, youth overdose deaths increased by 109 percent from 2019 to 2021, with nearly 25 percent of deaths involving counterfeit drugs. Two-thirds of the youth who died had a bystander during the overdose, but most did not react.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2024/02/17/teens-drugs-alcohol-prescriptions-stress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos