Smoking replaces injections as primary method of use for overdose deaths

Smoking illicit drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin has replaced injection as the most commonly recorded route of use for overdose deaths nationwide, according to . federal research It was released on Thursday.

Researchers suggest this shift may have been driven by a perceived reduction in risk. Previous research Smoking fentanyl has fewer adverse health effects such as abscesses and blood-borne infections, it costs less than injecting it, and despite the substantial risk of rapid absorption of the drug, there is a “reduced risk of overdose.'' It shows that there is a recognition that

Rich Baker, associate director of prevention at the harm reduction nonprofit Victory Program, said the data supports years of efforts by harm reduction advocates to shift people from injecting to smoking. .

“It's been very helpful in working with people who inject very frequently. Fentanyl has to be injected much more frequently than heroin, and there are far fewer vein injuries, abscesses, and soft tissue infections from injecting. That’s a lot,” Baker said.

The number of overdose deaths in Massachusetts will reach 2,359 in 2022, the highest number in the state's history, according to the Department of Public Health.

Despite widespread claims that smoking may be less dangerous than other routes, said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, medical director of opioid policy research at Brandeis's Heller School of Social Policy and Management, However, there is not enough research to support the potential benefits of this transition. .

“There are some potential advantages of smoking over injections when it comes to injection-related infections…but again, smoking can cause lung disease. So whether this is a positive trend or a negative We don’t actually know if it’s a trend,” Kolodny said. “Certainly from an overdose perspective, fentanyl-related overdose deaths do not appear to decrease significantly even as more people transition, suggesting that smoking is no safer than injecting. ing.”

Overdose rate Maintaining historically high standards in Massachusetts and the Northeast.

From 2020 to 2022, the number of overdose deaths with evidence of smoking doubled in all regions, with a 91% increase in the Northeast. The largest increase involved illegally manufactured fentanyl. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While smoking has become more prevalent across the country, injection rates remain high in the Northeast, and although they declined by about 21% over the study period, they remain one of the most common methods in the region.

According to the CDC, polysubstance use, which involves mixing substances such as synthetic opioids with stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamines, is responsible for a significant increase in overdose deaths.

“Polysubstance use has been consistently increasing,” Baker said. “We always tell people to start low and go slow, and to not think that the amount you take when you inject is the same as the amount you take when you smoke. We are evolving.”

Efforts to reduce the harms associated with drug use have traditionally focused on the risks associated with injecting, but this study was conducted by Aggie Mae, who represents the eastern branch of the New England Users Union, a local advocacy group. It presents new challenges for harm reduction experts like Ní Maille. A group for drug users.

“This data shows the immediate need for supervised consumption spaces and the rapid expansion of drug testing services,” Ní Maille said. If you move people away from resources, overdose rates will decrease. ”

User Union provides: resource Smoking, as opposed to injecting, is known to intensify the effects of the substance and increase the risk of overdose A guide for drug users, including guides on how to reduce the risks associated with smoking.

“We have seen a steady increase in involvement in the distribution of injectable alternatives, particularly smoking supplies,” they said. Supplies come with warnings. Do not use alone, do not share pipes, use a mouthpiece or cover, and test for the drug with fentanyl test strips or preferably bring it to one of several drug testing centers in the state. It's a drug test.

in spite of support Overdose prevention sites remain illegal in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health. Elsewhere in the Northeast, he currently has two locations in New York and one scheduled to open next year in Providence, Rhode Island.

Baker said this research has major implications for how future overdose prevention facilities are set up, including increasing safe inhalation areas and safe smoking devices.

“Overdose prevention facilities currently operating in New York City have smoking rooms where people can smoke drugs in a well-ventilated room under the supervision of support staff,” he said. “As the way people take drugs changes, we must continue to think about people's preferences.”