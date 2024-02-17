Family offers Lumi Nova app to help children with anxiety





luminova This app supports children suffering from mild to moderate emotional difficulties More families will now have access to an app aimed at supporting children suffering from anxiety. NHS Gloucestershire has partnered with BFB Labs to allow free use of Lumi Nova: Tales of Courage, a game for children aged 7 to 12. Lumi Nova has quests to help children understand their emotions and deal with emotional issues. This app requires authorized access from your school or GP, It has proven successful in trials across the UK. Kids using the app can choose from a variety of challenges, including fear of the dark, struggling to make friends, and falling behind in school. NHS Gloucestershire clinical lead for mental health Dr Mara Ubi said the app provides “lifelong skills” to help children adapt as they grow. “The entire app is based on cognitive behavioral therapy technique, or CBT,” she said. “That means this technology focuses on how thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes influence our emotions and behavior. “So, while it may feel like a computer game, there's definitely evidence behind this kind of technique for dealing with mild to moderate anxiety in children,” she added. “True success” Luminova's recommendations are: National Institute for Clinical Excellence It is being trialled in several schools, including Rissington School in Cheltenham. Headteacher Sue Daw said: “The children loved setting their own goals and completing levels in an exciting intergalactic adventure game, and learned skills to self-manage their worries. “This was a very innovative way to involve children and help them successfully overcome challenges. And we had a lot of real success. One child who was afraid of dogs said, He now happily approaches and talks to the school's reading dog.” “Having resources readily available to everyone is critical at a time when many children have low levels of anxiety but access to resources is difficult for families.” Follow BBC West Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: [email protected]

