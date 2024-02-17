Chronic wasting disease detected in British Columbia deer, so we need to act now

Since 1996, deadly neurodegenerative disease Infections in cervids (deer, elk, moose, caribou, and caribou) are widespread across Canada.

On January 31, 2024, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected. First time in British Columbia With two deer.Just over half a century after its birth First detection in the USsince then it has been reported 32 provinces 5 provinces (Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, Manitoba, British Columbia)as well as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and South Korea.

Proteins that cause disease

CWD is different from other diseases because of the following causes: protein called prion. This protein is similar to other normal proteins in the body, except it has an abnormal shape. The abnormal folding of the prion protein (most abundant in the brain) that causes these diseases causes brain damage that makes the brain look like a sponge.

Diseases caused by prions are called this. Transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSE). Other TSEs include: Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease Among the people bovine spongiform encephalopathy of cattle (“mad cow disease”), and scrapie with sheep and goats.





Although there is currently no evidence that CWD can be transmitted to humans, BC Center for Disease Control and Health Canada Advise people not to consume meat or other parts of infected animals.

The impact of CWD extends beyond people's concerns about the disease. CWD threatens our trust in the health of wildlife and intersects with broader issues of food security and sovereignty. This impact can be particularly severe for individuals and communities for whom deer are part of traditional foods and livelihoods, such as indigenous communities, hunters, harvesters, butchers, and deer farmers.

Unlike many other infectious agents, Animals infected with CWD do not recover and there is currently no vaccine. To prevent infection. This means that early detection and management are important to reduce the impact of this disease.

British Columbia Preparation

Since 2002, B.C. established a monitoring program; Detect CWD as soon as possible.

Now that CWD has been detected in the state, the next step is to chart a path toward an effective, efficient, and sustainable management program.

The good news is we have choices. Our research team has investigated management approaches used across North America. There aren't many examples of successful eradication of CWD, but New York is one exception. The only U.S. state to stop the outbreak of CWD Significant efforts have been made to reduce the prevalence of CWD through intensive and comprehensive testing and culling programs.

Our research suggests that a powerful approach to these difficult diseases requires rapid, collective, and collaborative action across sectors. This approach requires integrating many approaches, involving wildlife managers, hunters, local communities, indigenous peoples, and researchers.

Monitoring and management

Many CWD management programs rely on: remove infected animals from the landscape. This may include population reduction through hunting, intensive culling, and increased harvest permits. Targeted removal reduces the number of infected animals in the environment and provides the samples needed to determine which animals are infected and where they are located.

This is because there is currently no way to test for CWD in live animals. The test requires specific tissues in the head (lymph nodes and tonsils). Submission of hunted deer heads is required in some management units in B.C., but in most areas submission is voluntary. Hunters can participate in CWD management and monitoring by removing animal heads; Submit to your local test station or freezer for CWD testing..

The general public can also participate CWD monitoring and management By reporting signs of sick animals or signs of vehicle collisions with deer animals.

CWD is sometimes depicted aszombie deer“disease, Staggering footsteps, weight loss, drooping headIn fact, most infected animals appear healthy.

infected deer Signs of the disease may not appear for 18 months to 2 yearsAnd by that time, they may have been removed from the landscape by other animals, hunters, and vehicles. For this reason, testing deer killed by vehicles is also a key component of his CWD monitoring and management.

Controlling the spread

Removal and inspection of animals is only part of management. CWD can spread among animals Due to contact with body fluids. Additionally, while we cannot control when and where animals die or defecate, we can restrict the movement of infected animal carcasses and bodily fluids across or within state lines. is.legal restrictions Use of urine-based scents in carcass transportation and hunting It can also reduce the unintentional spread of CWD.

Because CWD prions can persist in the environment for years, it is important to regulate the use of scents and other deer attractants and ensure carcasses are removed to prevent prions from persisting in soil and water. It is important.

Managing CWD is complex. What works in one place may not work in another. Developing strong management programs in British Columbia requires community engagement to ensure management approaches are rooted in local contexts, perspectives, and priorities. According to research, Community-focused communication and engagement is essential for the success of CWD management efforts.

In the coming days, promoting open dialogue and cooperation towards effective and sustainable efforts against CWD will be paramount. We are in this together. And together we can work to protect wildlife and the people and economies that depend on them.

Erica Dong, an undergraduate research assistant on this project, assisted in the preparation of this article.