Popcorn Brain: Is social media really sapping our concentration?





Sometimes my brain feels like the inside of a bag of microwaveable popcorn. As you know, increasingly distracting kernels of small ideas fly out in all directions, and there is little sustained thought. Looks like I'm not the only one who thinks about popcorn in a manic state. in fact, “Popcorn The “brain” is actually a phenomenon in the world of psychology. Popcorn brain, a term coined by University of California i-School researcher David Levy in 2011, is when the overstimulation and multitasking of the digital world (new tabs, constant scrolling, the sound of new notifications) overwhelms the brain. This happens when you get so used to it that your brain starts working on its own. As you mimic that frenetic pace, your thoughts start flying around like excited popcorn kernels. Popcorn brain problems are becoming more and more common as we spend more time online. the study Continued use of phones, computers and social media can have a “significant impact” on how the brain processes information and, in young people, can have a significant impact on attention spans, study finds They have already shown. In other words, social media is literally changing the way our brains work. Wow! We spoke to psychologist Daniel Haig to find out exactly what social media use is doing to us and how worried we should be about our popcorn. . brain effect? What causes popcorn brain? The simple answer is the digital world. As Haig explains, things move at a different pace online.Not only that, things actually design Capture and hold our attention quickly. “Online platforms and social media sites use algorithms that constantly feed us information, notifications, and entertainment tailored to our interests and behaviors,” she says. “This can lead to overstimulation of the brain's reward system, particularly dopamine pathways associated with pleasure and novelty. “When you receive new information or notifications, it becomes a small trigger. dopamine Release and reward your brain, encouraging it to continue this cycle of seeking and receiving new stimuli. ” In other words, because we're online, we're conditioned to expect immediate rewards. If you don't get a reward, you'll get something else. This means that the Internet actively promotes brain activation. “Over time, this constant demand for attention and rapid switching between tasks can lead to mental restlessness and a feeling that your brain is 'jumping around' as you struggle to stay focused on one task for long periods of time. “It can happen,” she says. What is actually happening to our brains in the long run? In the long term, social media can actually permanently change the way our brains work.

