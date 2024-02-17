Health
Boy in Chicago immigrant shelter dies of sepsis, autopsy reveals
A Venezuelan boy who was staying in a Chicago immigrant shelter in December died as a result of sepsis caused by a bacterial infection that causes strep throat, an autopsy report shows.
Jean Carlos Martínez Rivero, 5, died of sepsis following complications. Streptococcus pyogenes, or group A Streptococcus, according to the Cook County Coroner's Office. The report also cited coronavirus, adenovirus and rhinovirus as causes of his death.
The boy and his family were living in a warehouse-turned-immigrant shelter in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood when the medical emergency occurred on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17, according to the city. Evacuation center staff called 911 and began administering first aid such as chest compressions to the child while waiting for paramedics. Firefighters and paramedics transported Martinez-Rivero to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sepsis occurs when the body overreacts to an existing infection. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In most cases, a bacterial infection that is left untreated causes sepsis. People with weakened immune systems, people over age 65, and young children are at higher risk for sepsis.
Immigrant child deaths:The 8-year-old boy who died while in Border Patrol custody had a fever of 104.9 degrees.Internal reviews reveal failures
“The City of Chicago once again extends our deepest condolences to the family of Jean Carlos Martínez Rivero,” a city statement released Saturday said. “This is a tragic loss and we appreciate the work of our community partners in supporting the Martinez-Ribero family during this difficult time.”
His death raised concerns about the conditions of migrants in crowded shelters. Chicago In other cities where thousands of asylum seekers have arrived, Many are on buses dispatched from Republican states such as Texas.. In Chicago, some migrants are forced to wait for shelter outside police stations and the airport.
“The report confirming the cause of Jean Carlos Martinez’s death highlights the urgent need for more resources and improved conditions for newly arrived migrants.” Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, a Chicago Democrat, said in a statement. To USA TODAY. “I will continue to push the Biden administration to provide more funding to cities like Chicago to ensure these families get the care they need.”
Signs and symptoms of sepsis include increased heart rate. Fever or tremors. Extreme pain or discomfort. Confusion or disorientation. And shortness of breath.
Group A Streptococcus This is a bacteria commonly found in the respiratory tract and skin, and the bacteria is highly contagious through droplets and direct contact, according to the CDC. It can cause mild illnesses such as strep throat. In rare cases, it can lead to sepsis, as in the case of Martinez Rivero. There is no vaccine.
Asylum seeker:Biden's visit and speech at the United Nations were overshadowed by the crisis across the street in New York City.
The boy's family arrived in Chicago on November 30, according to city officials. That day, the family was taken to a shelter in the shadow of the Dan Ryan Expressway in an industrial area in Pilsen, a historic Latino immigrant neighborhood southwest of Chicago. loop.
a gofundme Martinez Rivero's family, who are supporting his parents and 2-year-old brother in seeking asylum in the United States, said they recently found housing. My second son will be sent to a nursery school.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
